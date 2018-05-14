First Read's Morning Clips: California (GOP) dreamin'

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

MIDTERM MADNESS: California (GOP) dreamin'

Congressional challengers are campaigning on incumbents' support of legislation that slowed enforcement action against opioid manufacturers, the Washington Post reports.

Members of the House Freedom Caucus are facing tough midterm fights, the Wall Street Journal reports.

Benjy Sarlin outlines five progressive policy ideas that are gaining steam on the left — particularly among 2020 hopefuls.

CA: The Washington Post notes how opposition to sanctuary policy is galvanizing California conservatives.

California Republicans in the House are increasingly confident that they may be able to hang on to their seats, POLITICO reports.

ID: The New York Times looks at how Idaho's politics are changing ahead of Tuesday's primary.

MO-GOV: Jury selection is ongoing in the Greitens case.

NM-GOV: Steve Pearce faces an uphill battle for governor, writes the Santa Fe New Mexican.

NV-SEN: Dean Heller is trying to hang on to his seat amid attacks from both sides, writes the New York Times.

PA-SEN: Trump has recorded a robocall for Lou Barletta.

TRUMP AGENDA: Make China Great Again

Trump has instructed the Commerce Department to help Chinese telecom company ZTE.

Mitt Romney is calling pastor Robert Jeffress a "religious bigot."

The Washington Post takes a big look at the Mueller probe as its one year anniversary looms.

Even as the U.S. demands nuclear disarmament, it is expanding its own arsenal, writes the New York Times.

The Wall Street Journal takes a look at Michael Cohen's consulting career.