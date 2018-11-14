Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

MIDTERM MADNESS: California Republicans facing a wipeout

A week after the election, Democratic gains are growing even stronger.

CA: Things are starting to look pretty dire for California House Republicans.

FL-SEN: Chuck Schumer says that the president must stop “bullying, harassing and lying” about the Florida recount.

Brenda Snipes is fighting back against calls to resign.

Rick Scott’s campaign is now suing the Hillsborough County Supervisor of Elections, saying that election observers had to watch recounts from another room.

And Palm Beach County is getting a recount extension.

What happens if elections officials can’t make the recount deadline? Florida’s secretary of state says to keep counting.

Voting machines overheated in Palm Beach, throwing another wrench in the recount.

GA-GOV: Abrams is gaining more ground as judges call for more counting of provisional ballots.

Another ruling on absentee ballots is expected this afternoon.

TX-2: Dan Crenshaw pens an op-ed for the Washington Post explaining why he didn’t demand an apology from SNL.

2020: A recession on the horizon?

Trump’s big 2020 problem? The country could be in a recession.

Will Club for Growth back Trump’s reelection?

Michael Bloomberg says he’ll decide on 2020 by February.

Jeff Merkley is looking at a change in state law that would let him run for president without giving up his Senate seat.

Julian Castro is meeting with supporters to gauge prospects for a presidential run.

TRUMP AGENDA: Fury, chaos and a foul mood

John Kelly may be out soon, in part due to clashes with Melania Trump.

And speaking of the First Lady… her spokeswoman says that another NSC aide “no longer deserves the honor of serving in this White House.”

The Washington Post writes that Trump was in an especially foul mood on his Paris trip

Conservative lawyers led by George Conway, Kellyanne Conway’s husband, are warning that Trump has undermined the rule of law.

In the wake of the midterms — and with Mueller looming — the president is shying away from some presidential duties, the LA Times writes.

CNN is suing over the revocation of Jim Acosta’s press credentials.

A possible replacement for DHS secretary Kirstjen Nielsen is praising her tenure.

Roger Stone associate Jerome Corsi has canceled an interview with NBC News amid the Mueller probe.

Trump won’t acknowledge the connotations of the phrase “nationalist,” the Washington Post notes.

Kevin McCarthy is “stuck between #MAGA and the GOP.”

Republicans are getting ready for life in the minority as they prepare to elect new leaders.

THE DEM AGENDA: Indivisible meets divided government

Grassroots movement Indivisible is getting ready to prepare its members for life under divided government, writes Benjy Sarlin.

There are only a few incoming House Democrats who vocally support impeachment.

The diversity gap between Democrats and Republicans is on display as new members arrive in Washington.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez joined a climate change demonstration at Pelosi’s office, perhaps signaling a divided Democratic House ahead.