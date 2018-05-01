First Read's Morning Clips: California, here we come

Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

MIDTERM MADNESS: It’s another big Primary Day

Trump has abandoned his previous loyalty test in giving out midterm endorsements — instead backing candidates who didn’t even vote him in hopes of keeping control on Capitol Hill, writes POLITICO.

2020: Are people in Iowa paying attention to John Delaney?

Howard Schultz of Starbucks is stepping down, spurring presidential speculation.

AL-GOV: Will Kay Ivey avoid a runoff?

AZ-SEN: Kelli Ward says that Donald Trump told her that Joe Arpaio “shouldn’t get in” the Senate race.

CA: It’s California primary day. Alex Seitz-Wald offers this walkup.

It’s make-or-break for Democrats in key House races. Here’s the Los Angeles Times on how high the stakes are.

IA-GOV: It’s worth noting: If no Democratic primary candidate secures 35 percent in today’s primary, the nominee will be picked at a state convention.

FL-GOV: For Florida governor, it’s the race of the billionaire and millionaires. (And Jeff Green is throwing his name in the mix.)

IL-GOV: Spending in the Illinois governors’ race has hit $200 million already, writes POLITICO.

MT-SEN: The Missoulian previews today’s race to challenge Jon Tester.

PA-1: It’s a dead heat between Brian Fitzpatrick and Scott Wallace, according to a new Monmouth poll.

SD-GOV: The Rapid City Journal previews tonight’s gubernatorial showdown.

WI-GOV: Wisconsin Public Radio profiles Tony Evers.

TRUMP AGENDA: Fly (away), Eagles, fly (away)

Federal prosecutors asked a judge Monday night to revoke bail for Paul Manafort, President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman, alleging that he tried to tamper with potential witnesses while on pretrial release,” NBC reports.

The United States may house hundreds of migrant kids at military bases in Texas, Julia Ainsley and Courtney Kube report.

The Eagles Super Bowl celebration at the White House has been canceled, with Trump citing the dispute over the National Anthem.

Trump and his team have laid out an expansive view of presidential authority, writes the New York Times.

The Washington Post reports that Trump’s team is getting ready for a fight with Mueller even as they exude bravado.

Senate Republicans are warning Trump not to pardon himself.

Pete Williams reports on yesterday’s narrow ruling for a baker who refused to make a cake for a gay wedding.

Iowa farmers are worried about Trump’s trade policy, NBC’s Maura Barrett and Vaughn Hillyard write.

And the Koch organization says it’s going to launch a multi-million dollar campaign against Trump on free trade, Leigh Ann Caldwell writes.