First Read's Morning Clips: A 'circular firing squad' in IN-SEN

MIDTERM MADNESS: Indiana GOP race has turned into a “circular firing squad”

Alex Seitz-Wald and Leigh Ann Caldwell write about the incumbent Democrats who could get overwhelmed by a blue wave, too.

The Washington Post profiles conservative megadonor Richard Uihlein.

CA-39: A dispute over a voicemail is roiling the Democratic primary.

CA-GOV: Villaraigosa is up with his first ad.

FL-SEN: USA Today looked at how Marco Rubio’s close relationship with Bill Nelson is adding a wrinkle to the Senate race.

IN-SEN: Jonathan Allen and Ali Vitali report on the “circular firing squad” going on in the Indiana Senate GOP primary.

MO-SEN: The Post-Dispatch notes how Republicans are worried about the McCaskill/Hawley fundraising gap.

MN-SEN: Richard Painter intends to switch parties to run for Senate as a Democrat against Tina Smith, the Star Tribune writes.

OH-GOV: The New York Times highlights the left-v-left fight between Richard Cordray and Dennis Kucinich.

OH-12: POLITICO has the latest on the GOP civil war unfolding in the special election race to replace Pat Tiberi.

WV-SEN: National Republicans are feeling better about the GOP primary.

TRUMP AGENDA: Loyalty tests

The caravan of migrants seeking asylum in the United States has arrived at the border.

From NBC’s Mac William Bishop in Seoul: “North Korea’s promise to shut down its main nuclear weapons test site by the end of May is a significant symbolic gesture, but the move will have little impact on Kim Jong Un's existing nuclear and ballistic missile programs, according to experts.”

The Washington Post reports on Trump’s loyalty tests in hiring even well-qualified agency staffers — and the headaches it keeps causing.

China is preparing to take a hard line on Trump’s trade policies, betting that its economy is resilient enough to stand up to the U.S., writes the New York Times.

Kim Jong-Un told South Korea’s president that he’ll agree to give up nukes if the U.S. promises not to invade.

Ronny Jackson isn’t coming back to work in his job as Trump’s physician.

James Comey told one of us(!) that the House GOP intel report on Russia is “a political document” and that he has “serious doubts” about Trump’s credibility as a witness.

Health care is a new front in the conflict between the Trump administration and transgender Americans.