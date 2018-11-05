Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

MIDTERM MADNESS: Polls show tight contests in Florida and Missouri

The Washington Post: "Midterms test whether Republicans not named Trump can win by stoking racial animosity"

And from POLITICO: "'Trump has hijacked the election': House Republicans in panic mode"

Here's the big picture on the divergent possible outcomes tomorrow, from the New York Times.

Trump is using Air Force One as a campaign prop.

Donald Trump Jr. is the "relief pitcher" of the GOP midterm effort, writes the New York Times.

Small donations have given underdog candidates a leg up, the Washington Post notes.

Democrats often used to shy away from explicit pitches on gun control. Now, things have changed.

The New York Times looks at just how nasty ads have become.

Concerns about voter access and integrity are running high.

Don't forget the ballot measures up this cycle.

AK-AL: It's coming down to the wire for Don Young.

AZ-SEN: Is Kyrsten Sinema going to pull out the win?

CA: The LA Times has a good look at the political shifts of Orange County.

FL: Democrats appear to have a slight edge in the big statewide contests, per a new NBC/Marist poll.

Sonny Perdue used the phrase "cotton pickin'" to describe the important of Florida's gubernatorial race.

The Tampa Bay Times writes that it sure feels like more than a midterm.

GA-GOV: Trump on Stacey Abrams last night: "If Stacey Abrams gets in, your 2nd Amendment is gone." (Abrams supports the 2nd Amendment but favors some stricter gun control.)

Here's what we know about Brian Kemp's claim — without evidence — of an attempted hack of Georgia's voter ID system.

Both campaigns are preparing for overtime.

IA-GOV: Fred Hubbell appears to have a slight edge over Republican Kim Reynolds.

IA-4: Steve King's reelection race looks to be right on the margin of error.

MO-SEN: Our latest NBC/Marist poll shows a margin-of-error contest between Claire McCaskill and Josh Hawley.

NC-2: Our colleague Benjy Sarlin checks in on "boring" NC CD-2.

SD-GOV: Cory Gardner and Lindsey Graham will join Mike Pence for a Noem rally.

TN-SEN: Phil Bredesen says the Democratic brand is a "huge problem" for him.

Bill Haslam says Blackburn's lead is all about Kavanaugh.

TX-SEN: POLITICO's latest Texas headline: "Did Beto blow it?"

Early voter turnout is approaching presidential levels.

TX-2: SNL is under fire for a joke about vet Dan Crenshaw's appearance.

VA-7: Virginia's Seventh CD might be a place where Democrats see early signs of a wave.

TRUMP AGENDA: Get ready for another shakeup

A massive shakeup is coming at the White House after the midterms, the Washington Post reports.

Even if Democrats win, Trump has them beat on the courts, POLITICO notes.

The New York Times looks at how Nancy Pelosi is handling pressure from within her own party.