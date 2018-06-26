First Read's Morning Clips: Comparing states' Senate and presidential votes

Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

MIDTERM MADNESS: Early voting in Maryland hits new record

The New York Times has a big data dive into turnout in primaries in some of the most competitive House districts in America.

Are outspoken liberals overplaying their hand and hurting red-state Dems in the process, POLITICO asks.

The results of Senate elections are becoming more and more aligned with states’ presidential votes, Pew notes.

Trump’s clout with GOP voters is on the line in today’s primaries, reports the AP.

2020: POLITICO talks to Seth Moulton about his recruitment efforts for the midterms — and maybe a national campaign.

Jason Kander is setting his sights on an office a few rungs down from the presidency after all.

CO-GOV: Boy, were those Colorado primaries pricey on the TV airwaves.

FL-GOV: Ron DeSantis is out with his first TV ad.

MD-GOV: NBC’s Emma Barnett writes that early voting in the Maryland primary has broken records.

A voter registration mistake has affected as many as 80,000 voters.

OK-GOV: Is Oklahoma’s gubernatorial race a sleeper for Dems?

SC-GOV: The State notes that Trump said it would be “humiliating” if his endorsed candidate, Henry McMaster, doesn’t win tomorrow’s runoff.

TX-SEN: ICYMI: Cruz is up five points on O’Rourke in the latest UT/TT poll.

TX-GOV: Lupe Valdez has paid off those overdue property taxes.

UT-SEN: How’s Mitt Romney navigating his relationship with Trump? They’re not friends — but not enemies, either, writes the Washington Post.

TRUMP AGENDA: Tariff, immigration moves spark fears about a recession

Border officials are suspending the practice of handing migrant families over for prosecution — at least for now.

The Washington Post sums up the ongoing “feud over civility in politics.”

And Democrats are divided about the best way to confront Trump, notes the New York Times.

The Washington Post notes that House Republicans have basically abandoned hope of a sweeping immigration overhaul.

Market watchers are spooked by the White House’s moves on tariffs and immigration, fearing that a recession may be looming.

Top tech companies met with intelligence officials in May to discuss midterm election security, writes the New York Times.

Michael Cohen’s lawyers are seeking to withhold more than ten thousand files from prosecutors.

Here’s the latest on Harley-Davidson’s move to shift some production out of the United States, blaming E.U. tariffs.