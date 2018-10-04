First Read's Morning Clips: Control of the Senate is still up for grabs

Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

MIDTERM MADNESS: Control of the Senate is still up for grabs

Here's how states are getting ready to guard against election hacking in 2018, from NBC's Courtney Buble.

The Washington Post looks at how some GOP candidates are paying the price for attempts to kill Obamacare and eliminate protections for preexisting conditions.

The New York Times reports on how black women in the South are finding a powerful new political voice.

POLITICO assesses the state of the Senate map five weeks out and sees a coin flip.

How are Democrats really approaching the idea of Medicare for all? The Wall Street Journal takes a look.

AZ-SEN: A new poll shows Sinema with the edge in a very tight race.

FL-GOV: A new Mason-Dixon poll finds a tied race.

FL-16: Vern Buchanan is still leading by nine points, a new poll finds.

IA-GOV: Iowa Democrats are putting education front and center.

ME-GOV: Maine's gubernatorial candidates are aiming for civility after the LePage administration.

MO-SEN: Josh Hawley is taking on SCOTUS politics in a new ad, although he doesn't mention Brett Kavanaugh by name.

TN-SEN: Marsha Blackburn has faced scrutiny for her spending practices.

TX-SEN: Stumping for Ted Cruz, Donald Trump Jr. said Cruz has "put aside his differences" and fought alongside his dad.

UT-SEN: The New York Times takes a look at Mitt Romney's political resurgence.

UT-4: Mia Love is fighting to keep her seat.

TRUMP AGENDA: White House receives FBI investigation on Kavanaugh

The White House and the Senate have received the confidential file on Brett Kavanaugh from the FBI.

And the White House says the report contains no corroborating evidence against Kavanaugh.

Here's what we know about who's allowed to read the FBI report and where, via NBC's Frank Thorp and Garrett Haake.

Republicans are using the Trumpian strategy of leveling attacks on Kavanaugh's accusers.

Trump's sister is in the spotlight after that explosive NYT story about the family's finances.

Steel is surging in the Trump administration, but some workers are doubting that they'll see the benefits, writes the Washington Post.

More than a thousand law professors have signed a letter in the New York Times urging the rejection of Kavanaugh's nomination.

Mitch McConnell is marching forward, saying he will not be "intimidated."

How does impeaching a Supreme Court justice work?

"A federal judge in California temporarily blocked the Trump administration’s plans to terminate the legal status of about 300,000 immigrants who fled violence and disaster in Haiti, Sudan, Nicaragua and El Salvador."