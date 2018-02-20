First Read’s Morning Clips: Corker’s Senate decision looms

MIDTERM MADNESS: Corker to make decision on TN SEN before Friday

NBC’s Alex Seitz-Wald reports on GOP donor Al Hoffman Jr.’s attempts to move the party’s stance on guns.

The Center for Public Integrity takes a look at how Democrats have recently taken advantage of dark money.

At least eight state legislative races and two congressional special elections are happening because of sexual harassment allegations, but the candidates are mostly keeping #metoo out of it, writes the New York Times.

FL-17: Republican Tom Rooney won’t seek reelection.

NV-SEN: Dean Heller is getting back in Trump’s good graces, writes the AP.

PA: A huge story in the battle for House control: The State Supreme Court has issued its new congressional map, and it’s good news for Dems.

Here’s David Wasserman, on the consequences of the new map: “Bottom line: the PA Supreme Court's map doesn't just undo the GOP's gerrymander. It goes further, actively helping Dems compensate for their natural geographic disadvantage in PA.”

And here’s an interactive from the New York Times that helps break it all down. “Democrats couldn’t have asked for much more from the new map. It’s arguably even better for them than the maps they proposed themselves. Over all, a half-dozen competitive Republican-held congressional districts move to the left, endangering several incumbent Republicans, one of whom may now be all but doomed to defeat, and improving Democratic standing in two open races.”

TN-SEN: NBC’s Vaughn Hillyard reports: “Sen. Bob Corker is expected to announce before Friday whether he will seek re-election for the U.S. Senate and take on fellow Republican Congresswoman Marsha Blackburn, who announced her own candidacy after Corker said in September that he would not seek another term.”

TX-SEN: Beto O’Rourke has now raised more than $8 million, the most any Democrat in Texas has raised in a U.S. Senate race in 16 years.

UT-SEN: In an evening tweet, Donald Trump endorsed Mitt Romney’s Senate bid, and Romney responded with a note of thanks.

TRUMP AGENDA: Nearly 60 percent say stricter guns laws could have prevented shooting

A new Washington Post-ABC poll finds that 58 percent of adults say stricter gun laws could have prevented the Parkland shooting, and majorities say that the president and Congress aren’t doing enough to prevent mass gun violence.

Trump may be open to some efforts to improve background checks.

Oof — this Washington Post headline: “For the weary White House, Florida shooting offered a ‘reprieve’ from scandals”

Benjy Sarlin reports from Kentucky on what Trump’s tough new Medicaid rules will mean.

The New York Times does a deep dive into how Russians used Facebook and Twitter to spread propaganda.

Top state election officials say they still don’t have the information they need to protect against hacking and meddling.

Rob Porter’s charm hid his occasional temper, the New York Times writes.

The Washington Post checks in with one of Trump’s accusers, who says Trump kissed her without her consent.