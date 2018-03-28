First Read's Morning Clips: Costello calls it quits in Pennsylvania

Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings. SUBSCRIBE

MIDTERM MADNESS: Another House Republican calls it quits in PA

From Roll Call: “For the first time this election cycle, the National Republican Senatorial Committee launched ads tying vulnerable Senate Democrats to a familiar GOP foe: Hillary Clinton.”

The bipartisan group No Labels is planning to spend millions of dollars to protect moderate candidates, The Hill reports.

Roll Call reports the moderate NewDemPAC is adding 16 more candidates to its watch list.

CA-22: Republican Rep. Devin Nunes’ defense of Trump throughout the House investigation into Russia has put his re-election in jeopardy in what has traditionally been a safe seat, NBC’s Alex Seitz-Wald reports.

CA-SEN: The Los Angeles Timesprofiles state Sen. Kevin de León, the Democrat challenging Sen. Dianne Feinstein.

MN-8: Democratic infighting is threatening the party’s hold on one of the country’s most competitive House seats, Politico writes.

PA-6: GOP Rep. Ryan Costello told NBC News’ Kasie Hunt he will not seek re-election, saying the recent Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruling on congressional districts played a role in his decision.

The retirement pushes the district toward Democrats, according to Roll Call.

WV-SEN: Politico Magazine asks this question about Don Blankenship’s Senate run: Can the most hated man in West Virginia win?

TRUMP AGENDA: Daniels speaks out in “60 Minutes” interview.

The adult film star told Anderson Cooper she was threatened in 2011 not to go public about her alleged tryst with Trump.

The lawyer for Michael Cohen, Trump’s personal attorney, sent Daniels a cease and desist letter following the interview, Fox News reports.

Saturday’s gun marches could put Republicans on the defensive on gun issues in November, the New York Times writes.

It turns out lawyer Joseph diGenova will not be joining the Trump legal team after all. And he’s having trouble finding lawyers to represent him, the Times writes.

From the Washington Post: “Cambridge Analytica assigned dozens of non-U.S. citizens to provide campaign strategy and messaging advice to ­Republican candidates in 2014, according to three former workers for the data firm.”

Former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski said on “Meet The Press” Sunday he turned down using Cambridge Analytica three times and didn’t know Steve Bannon’s full involvement.

The U.S. and China are quietly negotiating solutions to a potential trade war, the Wall Street Journal writes.