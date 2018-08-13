First Read's Morning Clips: David Ige wins in Hawaii

Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

MIDTERM MADNESS: Ige wins gubernatorial primary in Hawaii

Candidates are making a new pledge to voters sick of big money in politics: No PAC money accepted.

FL-SEN: Bill Nelson is about to start responding to Rick Scott's enormous presence on the airwaves.

FL-GOV: In the governors' race, big money doesn't mean that victory's at hand.

HI-GOV: David Ige won his primary after being down by more than 20 points earlier this year.

IN-SEN: POLITICO looks at Joe Donnelly's low-profile style as he tries to keep his job.

KS-GOV: The count in the Kansas gov race has moved to provisional ballots.

MN: Keith Ellison is denying accusations of domestic abuse just days before the state's primary.

MN-GOV: Lori Swanson has been hit with accusations that she used her public office to do political work.

ND-SEN: Bloomberg checks in on Heidi Heitkamp's contest.

WI-GOV: Scott Walker is still trying to figure out where he fits in in Trump's GOP, writes the Washington Post.

And the Wall Street Journal notes that the state's primary shows the waning strength of its GOP leaders.

TRUMP AGENDA: Omarosa has another tape

Omarosa has a second recording of Trump reacting to her firing.

And here's a wrap of Omarosa's appearance on Meet the Press.

At yesterday's Unite the Right event in D.C., counterprotestors far outnumbered white nationalist participants.

The White House struggled to name a single African-American senior staff member in the West Wing.

Germany's economic minister says Trump's policies are "destroying economic growth."

The New York Times offers a deep dive into the rise and fall of Paul Manafort.

Rudy Giuliani says Trump and Comey had "no conversation" about Michael Flynn.