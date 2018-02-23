FIrst Read’s Morning Clips: DCCC goes after a Democrat in Texas

MIDTERM MADNESS: DCCC goes after its own in Texas

2020: John Kasich is gearing up for another potential 2020 run, POLITICO reports, though that could be in the form of a primary challenge to Trump or an independent bid.

AZ-8: Steve Montenegro is disputing the Arizona Republic’s reporting that he welcomed a nude photo from a state Senate staffer.

And the staffer, Stephanie Holford, is speaking out about the texting relationship.

FL-SEN: The Washington Post notes that Rick Scott is staying in sync with the NRA.

IL-GOV: ICYMI: Bruce Rauner drank chocolate milk to celebrate his commitment to “diversity.”

MO-GOV: Eric Greitens has been indicted on a felony invasion of privacy charge after allegations that he took a compromising photo of a woman with whom he was having an affair.

The Missouri House is launching an investigation into Greitens as lawmakers call for his resignation.

It’s no secret that Greitens had national ambitions before the scandal, the Washington Post writes.

MS-SEN: Rick Santorum endorsed Roger Wicker (he endorsed Chris McDaniel in 2014.)

TN-SEN: Here’s another story (this one from USA Today) on how Bob Corker is “friends again” with Trump.

TX-7: This one’s a wow: The DCCC is slamming a Democratic candidate, saying her “outright disgust for life in Texas disqualifies her as a general election candidate.”

WI-GOV: Scott Walker is trying to make strengthening Obamacare in the state a key part of his reelection campaign.

UT-SEN: Mitt Romney has chosen a longtime aide and Trump re-election campaign aide as his treasurer.

UT-4: A new poll shows Mia Love leading her Democratic challenger by just six points.

TRUMP AGENDA: Experts say arming teachers is “a colossally stupid idea”

NBC’s Jonathan Allen notes how the FBI has become a top enemy of the conservatives at CPAC.

The Washington Post examines how Trump put himself at the center of the gun debate — and shifted his stance on the issue as it unfolded.

Experts are panning Trump’s idea to arm teachers as “a colossally stupid idea.”

A new indictment charges Paul Manafort and Rick Gates with new tax and fraud crimes.

POLITICO looks at how Donald Trump Jr. took on such an outspoken role in the defense of his father.

The New York Times previews next week’s Supreme Court oral arguments in a big union case.

Nikki Haley says that Trump’s Mideast peace plan is almost complete.