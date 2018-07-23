First Read's Morning Clips: Dems' 2018 lead shrinks to six points

Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

MIDTERM MADNESS: Dems’ 2018 lead shrinks to 6 points

From one of us(!): “The NBC/WSJ poll shows 49 percent of voters preferring a Democratic-controlled Congress as the outcome for November’s midterm elections, versus 43 percent who want Republicans to stay in charge. That 6-point lead in congressional preference for Democrats is down from last month’s 10-point margin, 50 percent to 40 percent, though the difference is well within the survey’s margin of error.”

Trump is making life difficult for Republicans on the trail, writes the Washington Post.

POLITICO reports that America Rising is already doing opposition research on the possible 2020 contenders on the Democratic side.

NBCNews.com asks: Why aren’t there more non-white megadonors?

AZ-SEN: The AP looks at Kyrsten Sinema’s moves to moderate.

FL-GOV: Most Florida insiders think Gwen Graham will win the nomination.

IA-GOV: The Iowa governors’ race is now a toss-up.

GA-GOV: The AP writes that Georgia is auditioning as a swing state with its closely-watched governors’ race.

And the New York Times reports on Mike Pence’s campaigning for Brian Kemp.

MD-GOV: The gubernatorial debate schedule is coming into focus.

NJ-SEN: The National Review takes stock of the Senate race.

PA-SEN: Mike Pence will campaign for Lou Barletta.

TRUMP AGENDA: The ALL-CAPS threat to Iran

Here’s NBCNews.com on the fiery rhetoric between Trump and Iranian leader Hassan Rouhani.

Trump is again changing his tune on Russian interference, calling it a “big hoax” over the weekend.

Newly released documents about the surveillance of Carter Page are reigniting the controversy over the Justice Department’s monitoring of the former Trump adviser.

The Trump administration and lawmakers have been working overtime to chip away at the Endangered Species Act, writes the New York Times.

Jared Kushner is threatening to pull the plug on his plan to tackle the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

Rand Paul could be the pivotal vote on Brett Kavanaugh.

Michael Avenatti says there are more secret recordings of Trump.