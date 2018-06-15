First Read's Morning Clips: Dems feel good about shrinking Senate map

Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

MIDTERM MADNESS: Dems feel good about a shrinking Senate battleground

POLITICO takes a look at the state of the Senate map — and why Democrats are feeling good about it.

AZ-SEN: The NRSC has a new digital ad attacking Kyrsten Sinema for leaving a field hearing on opioids and border security early.

Kelli Ward is (belatedly) distancing herself from white supremacist Paul Nehlen.

And a McConnell-aligned group is up on the air to help Martha McSally brand herself as an immigration hawk, POLITICO notes.

CA-SEN: The Los Angeles Times writes that Kevin de Leon's biggest challenge is to oppose Feinstein without spiking his own political future.

FL-GOV: Florida experts aren't sure Democrats will nominate the strongest candidate — and most think Adam Putnam will win the general election. (But if this is really the Year of Democratic Women, then do you really think the sole female in the crowded Dem field won’t win her party’s nomination?

And the Democrats are all looking for an edge in the crowded contest.

GA-GOV: It looks like Casey Cagle might have gotten a sweetheart deal on a condo he bought from a lobbyist.

KY-SEN: Mitch McConnell is already preparing for his next election, writes POLITICO.

MO-GOV: Missouri isn't going to pick up the tab for Eric Greitens' legal bills.

NY-11: Michael Grimm says that Dan Donovan offered to seek a pardon for him if he didn't challenge him in the primary.

TRUMP AGENDA: The choose-your-own adventure IG report

Trump's allies see the DOJ IG report as a way to undercut Mueller, writes the Washington Post.

NBC's Jonathan Allen writes that there's a "choose-your-own-adventure" quality to the report.

The Washington Post looks behind the curtain at the drama and uncertainty in the days leading up to the Trump-Kim meeting.

Our Hill team has all the latest on what's in the GOP immigration package.

Jeff Sessions cited the Bible in explaining the government's policy to separate migrant children and their parents at the border.

Another day, another negative story for Scott Pruitt (this one in the New York Times.)

Michael Cohen has filed a restraining order against Michael Avenatti.

The Wall Street Journal has a deep dive into Trump's turbulent relationship with Cohen.

The New York AG is suing Trump over misuse of funds at the Trump Foundation.