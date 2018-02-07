First Read’s Morning Clips: Dems flip another seat — this time in Missouri

MIDTERM MADNESS: Dems flip another seat — this time in Missouri

POLITICO looks at what Joe Biden will be doing in 2018 as a top Democratic surrogate —and his plans beyond that.

The New York Times has the latest on the latest strategy for the Obama-backed National Democratic Redistricting Committee, which says it will work to deny Republicans “trifectas” in state governments.

Fivethirtyeight notes that the map is shaping up to favor Democrats in governor’s races.

What happens in a post-Nancy Pelosi world? POLITICO looks at a possible “intraparty war” to come.

CA: New polling in California has some rough news for Republicans like Steve Knight and Dana Rohrabacher.

CA-22: What do folks in Devin Nunes’s district care about? Water.

CA-SEN: NPR asks if Dianne Feinstein’s age will become an issue in her race.

IL-GOV: The Blago tapes are haunting J.B. Pritzker; he had to issue a public apology for remarks he made about African-American politicians in a phone conversation with the then-governor back in 2008.

MI-13: Former state Rep. Rashida Tlaib of Detroit is in the race for the Conyers seat; she’d be the first Muslim-American woman elected to Congress.

MO: Good news this morning for Democrats: Another big win in a state special election in a conservative area. Democrat Mike Revis narrowly won a seat that went for Trump by a 2-1 margin last fall. It’s the 35th red-to-blue state legislative seat flip of the cycle.

MO-SEN: The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Josh Hawley is facing rumors of buyer’s remorse within his own party. But Hawley ally John Danforth is hinting that McCaskill is maybe fanning those flames? (Her office denies any role in the rumors.)

MN-GOV: Tim Pawlenty is leaving his job at the Financial Services Roundtable, and a former top aide confirms to NBC News that he’s considering a run for governor.

Tim Walz and Jeff Johnson were the big winners in last night’s precinct caucus straw polls.

NJ-SEN: Bob Menendez is getting his Senate leadership post back.

TX: Donald Trump Jr. is backing George P. Bush’s reelection for land commissioner.

PA-18: CLF is up with a new ad that again ties Conor Lamb to Nancy Pelosi.

WV-SEN: Mike Pence is taking revenge on Joe Manchin, writes POLITICO.

TRUMP AGENDA: Despite Trump’s “shutdown” talk, Senate moves towards a deal

Leigh Ann Caldwell has the latest on what Senate leaders want from a funding deal — regardless of the president’s shutdown threats.

More, from the Washington Post: “Trump’s remarks appeared unlikely to snuff out the negotiations, which mainly involved top congressional leaders and their aides — not the president or his White House deputies — and have largely steered clear of the explosive immigration issue.”

Trump wants a huge military parade in Washington, and the Pentagon is exploring options to make it happen.

Rex Tillerson is warning that the U.S. isn’t “better prepared” for Russian meddling in the 2018 elections.

The Washington Post has a deep dive on Christopher Steele that’s worth a read.

Meghan McCain on her favorite Trump — First Lady Melania Trump: “I like her. And I don’t know why everyone is such a hater on her,” she told SiriusXM’s Julie Mason. “I do like her a lot. She’s my favorite Trump. By far.”

ICYMI: Steve Wynn is out as CEO of Wynn Resorts.