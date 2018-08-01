First Read's Morning Clips: Dems hail more women in politics

Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

MIDTERM MADNESS: Dems overwhelmingly say U.S. would be better off with more elected women

One of us(!) writes about how Democrats say overwhelmingly that the country would be better off with more women in office.

2020: One candidate Bernie Sanders hasn't endorsed? His son.

CA: POLITICO goes deep into have Democrats avoided disaster in California.

FL-GOV: Patrick Murphy is scrapping his run for governor, backing Gwen Graham instead.

GA-GOV: The fight over guns is still raging in the GOP runoff.

IA-GOV: The GOP is taking aim at Fred Hubbell's personal wealth.

MD-GOV: Martin O'Malley has endorsed in the gubernatorial race, backing Rushern Baker.

NV-GOV: The AP takes a look at the tough gubernatorial primary.

TRUMP AGENDA: Obamacare politics is back in the news

The Trump administration won't defend the ACA against a new lawsuit, throwing insurers into doubt.

Trump is heading to the G-7 — and France's Emmanuel Macron is threatening to push back against the U.S. while he is there.

NBC's Hill team has the latest on a potential immigration compromise.

"A former Senate Intelligence Committee aide was arrested on Thursday in an investigation of classified information leaks where prosecutors also secretly seized years’ worth of a New York Times reporter’s phone and email records," writes the New York Times. "The former aide, James A. Wolfe, 57, was charged with lying repeatedly to investigators about his contacts with three reporters. According to the authorities, Mr. Wolfe made false statements to the F.B.I. about providing two of them with sensitive information related to the committee’s work. He denied to investigators that he ever gave classified material to journalists, the indictment said."

More: "Mr. Wolfe’s case led to the first known instance of the Justice Department going after a reporter’s data under President Trump. The seizure was disclosed in a letter to the Times reporter, Ali Watkins, who had been in a three-year relationship with Mr. Wolfe. The seizure suggested that prosecutors under the Trump administration will continue the aggressive tactics employed under President Barack Obama."

POLITICO looks at how Chuck Schumer has navigated the thorny tensions in Washington — and might get the last laugh.