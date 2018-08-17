First Read's Morning Clips: Dems have higher political engagement, per poll

Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

MIDTERM MADNESS: Dems have higher 2018 engagement, per poll

A new poll from the Pew Research Center finds that Democrats are more politically engaged than Republicans — but education and race are big factors.

POLITICO writes that super PACs are using loopholes and sometimes flat-out ignoring rules in order to keep their donors anonymous for as long as possible.

2020: Kamala Harris is making an endorsement in Iowa.

AK-GOV: The Republican candidates for governor faced off in a primary debate Thursday night.

AZ-SEN: Some progressives want more from Kyrsten Sinema.

FL-SEN: Florida election officials are asking Bill Nelson for more information about his Russian hacking claim.

FL-GOV: A Florida gun rights group says that Ron DeSantis backs open carry without a permit.

FL-27: The Miami Herald looks at the state of the race to replace Ileana Ros-Lehtinen.

NY-GOV: Andrew Cuomo is taking on Trump as an increasing part of his reelection effort.

WY-GOV: Wyoming’s gubernatorial candidates are drawing most of their campaign funds from big donors.

TRUMP AGENDA: Parade postponed

Trump’s proposed military parade has been postponed until 2019 amid skyrocketing costs.

In solidarity with Brennan, retired four-star Admiral William McRaven says Trump should revoke his security clearance, too.

Trump wants to strip more security clearances from his critics, writes the Washington Post.

The jurors in the Manafort trial are asking for a definition of “reasonable doubt.”

Senate Democrats are threatening to sue for information on Kavanaugh

The New York Times writes that Trump’s Cabinet meetings have taken on a reality-show-like air.

Omarosa has released another tape — this one of Lara Trump offering her a $15,000-a-month job for the Trump campaign.

The New York Times takes a peek into the lives of Robert Mueller’s special counsel team.

Michael Cohen originally didn’t want to pay Stormy Daniels for her silence, but he changed his mind after the Access Hollywood tape, writes the Wall Street Journal.