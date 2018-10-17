First Read's Morning Clips: Dems have huge House fundraising advantage

Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

MIDTERM MADNESS: Trump: Don’t blame me if GOP loses in November

Trump suggested that it won't be his fault if the GOP loses the House.

NBC's Ben Kamisar sums up the massive fundraising advantage that Democrats have in the race for the House.

2020: Trump has raised more than $100 million for his reelection bid already.

Advisers to Kamala Harris are already plotting their 2020 strategy, POLITICO writes.

Julian Castro says he'll probably run for president.

AK-GOV: Alaska's lieutenant governor is resigning over unspecified "inappropriate comments."

FL-SEN: Rick Scott's blind trust is not so blind, the New York Times writes.

The hurricane is causing chaos for Florida elections officials just three weeks out.

KS-GOV: Sam Brownback came up a lot in the Tuesday gubernatorial debate.

ND-SEN: Heidi Heitkamp is apologizing for a huge unforced error when her campaign published names of assault survivors without their permission.

OR-GOV: Cook is moving the Oregon governor's race to Toss Up.

TX-SEN: In their second debate last night, Beto O'Rourke dusted off the "Lyin' Ted" nickname that Trump gave Ted Cruz.

The Texas Tribune takes a clear eye to the odds for O'Rourke.

VT-GOV: Christine Halliquist is interested in talking about the power grid — not her life story.

TRUMP AGENDA: Never out of the spotlight

NBC's Jonathan Allen writes that — even with an empty schedule — Trump manages to find a way to stay in the spotlight.

The White House is moving to replace the Interior Department's inspector general amid probes.

Here's the NBCNews.com wrap of the whole Trump v. Stormy Daniels thing yesterday.

The suspects in Jamal Khashoggi's disappearance are linked to Saudi security services, writes the Washington Post.

Trump is mostly interested in containing — not confronting — the Khashoggi crisis.

Chief Justice John Roberts appeared to try to reassure Americans that the court won't serve the interests of one party.

No, the Trump tax cut isn't paying for itself.

The president is calling the Fed "my biggest threat."