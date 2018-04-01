First Read's Morning Clips: Dems lead in cash, candidate diversity and enthusiasm

Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

MIDTERM MADNESS: Dems lead in cash, candidate diversity and enthusiasm

By the numbers, Democrats are well-positioned in cash, candidate diversity and enthusiasm.

A new Washington Post-ABC News poll finds a significant lead for Democrats in the generic ballot.

Don’t miss NBCNews.com’s big look at Trump, the midterms and the divided United States of America heading into the post-Labor Day political crunch time. Via Alex Seitz-Wald, Jonathan Allen and Benjy Sarlin.

Our Decision Desk created a cool interactive looking at the most competitive House races in the country.

Joe Biden is kicking off his big midterm campaign effort.

AZ-SEN: Doug Ducey is expected to act quickly to replace McCain. But who will the pick be?

FL: USA Today takes a big-picture look at just how much Andrew Gillum’s win in last week’s primary reshaped both the gubernatorial and Senate races.

Can Bill Nelson get his mojo back?

GA-GOV: The Atlanta Journal-Constitution looks at the stakes for the governor’s race as it heads into its final two months.

MA: Here’s what you need to know about today’s primary races in Massachusetts, via the Boston Globe.

And Masslive.com previews the big primary contest between Ayanna Pressley and Mike Capuano.

MO-SEN: Our big poll release this morning: It’s a dead heat between Josh Hawley and Claire McCaskill.

TN-SEN: The Tennessean looks at Phil Bredesen’s strategy to win in a red state.

WI-SEN: Health care may be the defining issue of the Senate race between Leah Vukmir and Tammy Baldwin.

WI-GOV: Scott Walker is playing defense in the tight gubernatorial race, writes MPR.

TRUMP AGENDA: Kavanaugh’s confirmation hearing begins

Confirmation hearings for Brett Kavanaugh begin today. Rebecca Shabad has a preview here.

Trump isn’t likely to see the popularity bump presidents typically get from a Supreme Court confirmation, POLITICO notes.

George W. Bush’s lawyer turned over 42,000 pages of documents related to Kavanaugh’s White House service last night.

Support for Kavanaugh’s confirmation falls on partisan lines.

Over the weekend, Trump blasted Jeff Sessions for DOJ’s charging of two Republican House members, prompting outcry from some of his GOP opponents.

Steve Bannon has been disinvited from a New Yorker ideas festival after a public backlash.

Trump took aim at Richard Trumka on Labor Day.

Don’t forget: Congress faces a September 30 shutdown deadline.