First Read's Morning Clips: Dems making 'culture of corruption' a campaign issue

Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

MIDTERM MADNESS: Democrats to make “culture of corruption” a focus for midterms

Democrats say that taking on the “culture of corruption” will be the focus of their midterm push, writes Alex Seitz-Wald.

Here’s the New York Times with what to watch for in today’s midterm primary contests.

Trump and Mitch McConnell don’t always get along, but they’re working together now on strategy to keep Congress in GOP hands, writes the Wall Street Journal.

AR-GOV: Turnout is looking fairly high so far in Arkansas.

CA-GOV: The LA Times looks at Antonio Villaraigosa’s transportation gambles — and how he’s using them in his gubernatorial campaign.

Gavin Newsom is up with an ad taking on John Chiang.

FL-SEN: Bill Nelson is getting an assist from Senate Majority PAC.

GA-GOV: Democrats want to turn Georgia blue.. but can they do it?

Hillary Clinton endorsed Stacey Abrams.

KY-6: Will Jim Gray or Amy McGrath win? And should Andy Barr be worried either way?

KY: Hollywood celebrities are weighing in on the fight against Kim Davis.

MT-SEN: The Great Falls Tribune profiles Matt Rosendale.

NY-GOV: Andrew Cuomo will debate Cynthia Nixon.

TN-SEN: Bob Corker turned down an offer to become the next U.S. ambassador to Australia, writes the Tennessean.

VT-SEN: Bernie Sanders has officially announced his reelection bid.

WV-SEN: Don Blankenship wants to run as a third-party candidate. Can he do it?

TRUMP AGENDA: Did China win the trade standoff?

Did Trump blink on the China trade standoff?

Sen. Marco Rubio thinks so. “#China is winning the negotiations. Their concessions are things they planned to do anyways. In exchange they get no tariffs, can keep stealing intellectual property & can keep blocking our companies while they invest in the U.S. without limits. #Losing,” he tweeted.

Trump and South Korea’s Moon will meet today.

A senior military commander in Iran says that Mike Pompeo should get a “punch to the mouth.”

The AP outlines Elliott Broidy’s efforts to secure $1 billion in business as a backchannel to the White House.

Republican lawmakers will convene to look at classified information about the FBI’s use of a confidential source to help its probe of Trump’s campaign.

The New York Times writes that Team Trump’s strategy on the Mueller probe is to attack the investigators.

Mick Mulvaney says he’s spoken to Kevin McCarthy about replacing Paul Ryan early.

A POLITICO scoop: “President Donald Trump uses a White House cellphone that isn’t equipped with sophisticated security features designed to shield his communications, according to two senior administration officials — a departure from the practice of his predecessors that potentially exposes him to hacking or surveillance.”