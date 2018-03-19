First Read's Morning Clips: Dems regain double-digit midterm preference lead

Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings. SUBSCRIBE

MIDTERM MADNESS: Dems regain double-digit lead on congressional preference in NBC/WSJ poll

Our latest NBC/WSJ poll findings, from one of us(!): "Democrats enjoy a 10-point advantage over Republicans in congressional preference for the 2018 midterm elections, even as President Donald Trump's job approval rating has ticked up, the latest national NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll finds."

And Dante Chinni looks inside the numbers to show how Republicans could be in big trouble in key House races.

POLITICO writes that Republicans are betting it all on Trump, despite his dismal approval ratings.

The Washington Post sums up the flurry of activity that's starting to signal a likely primary challenge to Donald Trump.

Democrats eyeing 2020 bids are staffing up, POLITICO writes.

IL-3: Alex Seitz-Wald previews Tuesday's big Democratic battle in the Chicago suburbs.

IL-GOV: The Chicago Tribune sums up the stakes heading into the expensive Tuesday gubernatorial primaries.

NV: No, Ruben Kihuen isn't running for reelection after all.

NV-SEN: The Nevada Independent has the backstop on Tarkanian's move to switch races after being urged to do so by Trump.

NY-GOV: Gov. Cuomo is trying to distance himself from the bribery conviction of one of his top aides, but he's wrong when he says his name didn't come up during the trial.

NY-25: There could be a special election to replace the late Rep. Louise Slaughter, Roll Call notes.

WV-SEN: Bloomberg does a deep dive into Don Blankenship's attempts to take down rival Joe Manchin.

TRUMP AGENDA: Emboldened

"A dozen people close to Mr. Trump or the White House, including current and former aides and longtime friends, described him as newly emboldened to say what he really feels and to ignore the cautions of those around him," writes Maggie Haberman of the New York Times.

Trump taking direct aim at Robert Mueller's probe over the weekend has drawn some public criticism from inside his own party.

Adam Schiff is criticizing most Republicans for being "completely willing to carry water for" the president.

A Trump Organization real estate partner in India has been accused of major fraud.

The AP: "The Kushner Cos. routinely filed false paperwork with the city declaring it had zero rent-regulated tenants in dozens of buildings it owned across the city when, in fact, it had hundreds"

Trump's team is trying to move the Stormy Daniels case to another court. Here's why it could be risky.

A big fight is looming over the massive spending bill working its way through Congress, the Wall Street Journal reminds us.