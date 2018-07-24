First Read's Morning Clips: Dems, Republicans are split on ICE

Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

MIDTERM MADNESS: Dems, Republicans are split on ICE

The Judicial Crisis Network is launching a $1.5 million ad buy in West Virginia, Indiana, North Dakota and Alabama boosting the confirmation of Brett Kavanaugh in key red-state Senate races.

ICE is splitting voters along partisan lines, writes NBC’s Ben Kamisar.

2020: Eric Holder says he’ll decide on a 2020 run “early next year.”

GA-6: Everytown for Gun Safety is spending big in the GA-6 runoff, writes NBC’s Ben Kamisar.

KS-3: Roll Call reports on the Democratic primary in a high-stakes House district.

MT-SEN: Jon Tester is badly outraising Matt Rosendale.

OH-12: Is the Ohio special election now a toss-up?

Tax cuts are big talking point in the race, but it’s not Republicans talking about them.

TN-GOV: What’s the latest in Tennessee’s governor race? A new poll has Bill Lee at the top of the pack.

TRUMP AGENDA: Crackdown on Iran has been long planned

NBC’s Andrea Mitchell, Dan De Luce and Abigail Williams, on Trump’s Iran tweet: “[A]ccording to multiple administration sources and briefings over several weeks with senior officials, the crackdown on Iran was long planned, and is entirely consistent with Trump's long-stated objectives.”

The Washington Post notes that Trump’s advisers are not in favor of military action against Iran, despite Trump’s all-caps tweet.

Trump is considering revoking the security clearances of six Obama-era officials.

One of us(!) reports that support for Roe v. Wade has hit a new high.

Brett Kavanaugh’s past remarks on the Supreme Court’s decision to force Richard Nixon to hand over the Watergate tapes has created a new front in the fight over his confirmation, writes the Washington Post.

House Republican leaders are backing away from promised votes on immigration, POLITICO reports.

Harley-Davidson is shifting its projected operating margin due to tariffs, writes the Wall Street Journal.

The Senate has confirmed Robert Wilkie as VA Secretary.

Melania Trump is hitting the road for her “Be Best” initiative.