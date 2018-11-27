Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

MIDTERM MADNESS: Dems take the lead in CA-21

Democrats' national margin of victory in 2018 has smashed the post-Watergate record.

Suburban voters may be going blue, but they aren't always a good fit for either party, writes the New York Times.

CA-21: TJ Cox has surged into the lead in his challenge to David Valadao as votes continue to be counted (NBC News has retracted its previous call of a Valadao victory in the race.)

MS-SEN: NBC's Jonathan Allen and Vaughn Hillyard look at how racial issues have dominated the runoff election.

Here's what Democrats are doing to mobilize black voters, per the Washington Post.

POLITICO writes that Trump's twin visits to the state show that Republicans are leaving nothing to chance.

UT-4: Mia Love ripped into Trump after conceding her race to Ben McAdams.

2020: Watching Beto and Klobuchar

The New York Times writes that Amy Klobuchar is trying to figure out if there's a 2020 lane for her brand of politics.

Beto O'Rourke is no longer ruling out a 2020 run.

TRUMP AGENDA: GM layoffs are a blow to Trump’s past promises

Trump is demanding a new GM investment in Ohio even as the company stands poised to close plants.

The GM cutbacks are at odds with Trump's promises of a new industrial boom.

Robert Mueller's team says that Paul Manafort lied to investigators, breaking his plea deal.

Kirstjen Nielsen says women and children were being used as "human shields" at the border.

The U.S. may extend troop deployment at the border, writes the Wall Street Journal.

Senate Republicans are looking at changes to the criminal justice bill after talks hit some snags.

A DC bar has lost its emoluments-related case against Trump.

Nikki Haley is calling Russia reckless as tensions mount with Ukraine.

THE DEM AGENDA: It’s hard to defeat somebody with nobody

The anti-Pelosi block is still trying to figure out the best strategy to defeat her.

Joe Biden writes that foreign dark money is hurting democracy.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez wants a spot on the Energy and Commerce Committee.