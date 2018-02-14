First Read’s Morning Clips: Dems win special election in Florida

MIDTERM MADNESS: Dems win special election in Florida

Leigh Ann Caldwell writes that midterm politics are sidetracking the immigration debate.

Criminal justice reformers are going local by targeting local district attorney races, writes Jon Schuppe in a special report for NBCNews.com.

Is Bill Clinton too controversial to help Democrats in the midterms? POLITICO looks at how the former president’s history is keeping him on the sidelines.

Even without Steve Bannon, the GOP is facing its share of primary fights, writes the Wall Street Journal.

AZ-SEN: Kelli Ward touted a big endorsement from the Arizona Monitor. The problem? It’s not a real news site.

CA-SEN: Kevin de Leon got a big boost with the endorsement of the SEIU in California.

The labor union is also backing Gavin Newsom.

FL: In another red-to-blue flip, Democrat Margaret Good bested James Buchanan (son of the Florida Republican congressman) in a Trump-friendly House legislative district.

The Washington Post has more on what the Florida race means for both parties heading into the midterms.

ND-SEN: Is Kevin Cramer going to reverse course and challenge Heitkamp?

OH-GOV: Connie Pillich will drop out of the gubernatorial race and endorse Richard Cordray.

PA: Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf is rejecting the latest congressional map drawn by GOP legislative leaders because “it, too, is a partisan gerrymander that does not comply with the court’s order or Pennsylvania’s Constitution.”

TN-SEN: What’s going on with Bob Corker? Here’s what his spokeswoman told NBC last night: “In recent days, people across Tennessee have reached out to Senator Corker with concerns about the outcome of this election because they believe it could determine control of the Senate and the future of our agenda. The senator has been encouraged to reconsider his decision and is listening closely.”

The Washington Post writes that Corker is mending fences with Donald Trump and his family after an acrimonious break last year.

And here’s what Marsha Blackburn’s spokeswoman had to say about it all: “Anyone who thinks Marsha Blackburn can’t win a general election is just a plain sexist pig. She’s the best fundraiser in the country and is beating Phil Bredesen in several polls. We aren’t worried about these ego-driven, tired old men. Marsha has spent her whole life fighting people who told her she wasn’t good enough and she will do it again.”

WV-SEN: The Senate Leadership Fund is going up against Manchin, POLITICO writes.

TRUMP AGENDA: White House’s Rob Porter timeline doesn’t add up

Yesterday’s big news on Rob Porter: The White House is reeling after the FBI contradicted its timeline of Porter’s background check.

The AP writes that Republican women are getting particularly frustrated with the White House’s handling of the situation.

Trump lawyer Michael Cohen confirms that he paid Stormy Daniels $130,000 out of his own pocket.

The Trump administration’s plan to overhaul SNAP has been met with criticism and ridicule, the New York Times notes.

Jared Kushner has drawn more money out of three different lines of credit since joining the White House.