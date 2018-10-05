First Read's Morning Clips: Don Jr. on the campaign trail

Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

MIDTERM MADNESS: Catching up with Donald Trump Jr. on the campaign trail

NBC’s Ali Vitali catches up with what Donald Trump Jr. is doing on the stump.

Democrats are teasing a massive fundraising quarter, writes NBC’s Ben Kamisar.

The New York Times looks at how the GOP is hoping to use anger over Kavanaugh to propel voters to the polls.

2020: Joe Biden appears to be right on schedule, writes POLITICO.

AK-GOV: In Alaska, it’s all about that dividend.

FL-GOV: Ron DeSantis is trying to reboot after a rocky start to the general election.

GA-GOV: Celebrity support for Stacey Abrams might not all be good for her campaign.

IA-GOV: The Des Moines Register checks in on Kim Reynolds’ campaign strategy.

IN-SEN: Mike Braun touts his company’s health plan as a model for the country, but his workers complained of extremely high deductibles.

OH-4: Amid allegations of turning a blind eye to sexual abuse of male wrestlers at Ohio State University, Jim Jordan’s accuser is getting aggressive in her new ads.

MN-SEN: Trump mocked Al Franken for “fold[ing] up like a wet rag” and resigning amid allegations of sexual harassment.

MS-GOV: Jim Hood is in for 2019.

ND-SEN: On the heels of announcing her “no” vote, Heidi Heitkamp is up with a new ad talking about her independence from both parties.

NV-SEN: The New York Times reports on how Jacky Rosen is trying to navigate the Kavanaugh debate in Nevada.

TN-SEN: Republicans are getting anxious about the Tennessee Senate contest, writes the Washington Post.

TX-SEN: The Wall Street Journal questions whether Beto O’Rourke can actually turn out young and Hispanic voters.

Beto O’Rourke says his campaign isn’t “interested” in an endorsement from Barack Obama.

TRUMP AGENDA: “I was very emotional Thursday”

In a new op-ed in the Wall Street Journal, Brett Kavanaugh writes: “I was very emotional last Thursday, more so than I have ever been. I might have been too emotional at times. I know that my tone was sharp, and I said a few things I should not have said. I hope everyone can understand that I was there as a son, husband and dad. I testified with five people foremost in my mind: my mom, my dad, my wife, and most of all my daughters.”

The Washington Post editorial board urges a “no” vote on a Supreme Court justice for the first time since Robert Bork.

Three of Kavanugh’s self-described “drinking buddies” say Kavanaugh lied under oath about his drinking.

Former Justice John Paul Stevens says Kavanaugh’s temperament disqualified him from serving on the court.

Leland Keyser says she felt pressure to amend her original statement about knowing nothing about the sexual assault alleged by Dr. Ford.

The AP reminds us: We still don’t know who “Anonymous” is.