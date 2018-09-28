First Read's Morning Clips: Duncan Hunter takes heat over 'radical Muslim' language

Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

MIDTERM MADNESS: Duncan Hunter takes heat for invoking “radical Muslim” language about opponent

Two House polls show progressive candidates trailing, NBC’s Ben Kamisar reports.

AZ-GOV: Cindy McCain endorsed Doug Ducey.

CA-50: Duncan Hunter is taking heat for using language about “radical Muslims” while talking about his opponent.

FL-SEN: How might Kavanaugh play in Florida?

MD-GOV: Larry Hogan is up by 15 points over Ben Jealous, per a new poll.

MI-GOV: Gretchen Whitmer retains her comfortable lead, per a new EPIC-MRA poll.

NY-11: The New York Times checks in on Dan Donovan’s race.

RI-GOV: The first TV debate in the Rhode Island governors’ race got pretty testy.

TX-SEN: Ted Cruz is declining to say he’ll serve out a six year term if elected.

TX-GOV: Lupe Valdez and Greg Abbott face off in their first debate today.

WA-8: It looks awfully close in the Rossi-Schrier race.

WV-GOV: ICYMI: The DSCC is pulling some ad reservations out of West Virginia.

TRUMP AGENDA: The latest on the Kavanaugh confirmation.

NBC’s Jonathan Allen asks if Kavanaugh’s partisan call to arms changed the game.

The American Bar Association is calling for a delay in the Kavanaugh vote until the FBI can investigate.

Trump is all in on Kavanaugh.

Dr. Ford was a prosecutor’s dream witness, writes the Washington Post.

Susan Collins is still noncommittal.

Four Republican governors are now requesting a delay on Kavanaugh’s nomination.

NBCNews.com: “Big donor to Trump campaign made overture to top Russian official, boasting of connections.”