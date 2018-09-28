Subscribe to Breaking News emails

Watch Live: Senate Judiciary Committee votes on Kavanaugh nomination

First Read's Morning Clips: Duncan Hunter takes heat over 'radical Muslim' language

Duncan Hunter and His Wife Arraigned on Corruption Chargers
Rep. Duncan Hunter walks out of the San Diego Federal Courthouse after an arraignment hearing on Thursday, at which he and his wife, Margaret, pleaded not guilty to charges of using more than 250,000 in campaign funds for personal use.Sandy Huffaker / Getty Images

MIDTERM MADNESS: Duncan Hunter takes heat for invoking “radical Muslim” language about opponent

Two House polls show progressive candidates trailing, NBC’s Ben Kamisar reports.

AZ-GOV: Cindy McCain endorsed Doug Ducey.

CA-50: Duncan Hunter is taking heat for using language about “radical Muslims” while talking about his opponent.

FL-SEN: How might Kavanaugh play in Florida?

MD-GOV: Larry Hogan is up by 15 points over Ben Jealous, per a new poll.

MI-GOV: Gretchen Whitmer retains her comfortable lead, per a new EPIC-MRA poll.

NY-11: The New York Times checks in on Dan Donovan’s race.

RI-GOV: The first TV debate in the Rhode Island governors’ race got pretty testy.

TX-SEN: Ted Cruz is declining to say he’ll serve out a six year term if elected.

TX-GOV: Lupe Valdez and Greg Abbott face off in their first debate today.

WA-8: It looks awfully close in the Rossi-Schrier race.

WV-GOV: ICYMI: The DSCC is pulling some ad reservations out of West Virginia.

TRUMP AGENDA: The latest on the Kavanaugh confirmation.

NBC’s Jonathan Allen asks if Kavanaugh’s partisan call to arms changed the game.

The American Bar Association is calling for a delay in the Kavanaugh vote until the FBI can investigate.

Trump is all in on Kavanaugh.

Dr. Ford was a prosecutor’s dream witness, writes the Washington Post.

Susan Collins is still noncommittal.

Four Republican governors are now requesting a delay on Kavanaugh’s nomination.

NBCNews.com: “Big donor to Trump campaign made overture to top Russian official, boasting of connections.”

