First Read's Morning Clips: Early voting in the election begins Friday

MIDTERM MADNESS: Voting for the general election begins Friday

Voters are voting! (starting on Friday.) Here’s a rundown of early vote dates from NBC’s Hannah Coulter.

How might the Kavanaugh allegation affect the midterms?

EMILY’s List will spend another $23 million this cycle, NBC’s Ben Kamisar notes.

CA-GOV: There’s a debate set in the California governors’ race.

CA-22: Devin Nunes challenger Andrew Janz is not happy with the DCCC, POLITICO writes.

CO-6: House Democrats are going after Mike Coffman in a new ad saying that he has failed to “stand up” to Trump, writes Ben Kamisar.

FL-GOV: Andrew Gillum says that it’s “irresponsible” to cast him as anti-Israel, as his conservative foes have been doing.

GA-GOV: In Stacey Abrams’ strategy, black women are key.

Abrams is hitting the trail with Jimmy Carter today.

ME-GOV: Democrats are spending big in the governors’ race in Maine.

MO-SEN: Claire McCaskill is fighting foes who say she’s an outsider in her own state.

NY-27: Chris Collins is remaining on the ballot despite promises to step aside after facing charges of insider trading.

TX-SEN: Ted Cruz’s campaign sent voters a letter with a label that made it look like a legal summons. Is that legal?

TRUMP AGENDA: The trade war continues

The Trump administration has placed tariffs on another $200 million of Chinese goods.

Brett Kavanaugh and his accuser will testify before the Senate.

The Washington Post reports that aides are trying to prevent Trump from tweeting about Kavanaugh and that the two did not meet personally yesterday.

POLITICO looks at Mitch McConnell’s efforts behind the scenes to save the Kavanaugh nomination.

The New York Times looks at what’s similar — and what’s different — from the Anita Hill era.

Hill wrote an op-ed for the New York Times, urging senators to “to serve as fact-finders, to better serve the American public, and the weight of the government should not be used to destroy the lives of witnesses who are called to testify.”

The president has ordered declassification of intelligence documents related to Carter Page and Bruce Ohr.

FEMA’s “presidential alert” test will be postponed.

Trump will cap refugees allowed into the U.S. at a record low 30,000.

Giuliani says he’s not worried that Manafort will implicate Trump.