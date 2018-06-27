First Read's Morning Clips: An earthquake in New York

Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

MIDTERM MADNESS: Political earthquake in New York shakes Democrats

CO-GOV: The Denver Post reports that frontrunners Jared Polis and Walker Stapleton will face off in what’s sure to be a testy general election.

CO-6: Democrats got their preferred candidate to take on Mike Coffman in Jason Crow.

MD-GOV: Here’s the Baltimore Sun’s wrap of Ben Jealous’ win in the gubernatorial primary.

NY-11: After a lot of sound and fury from Michael Grimm, Dan Donovan easily cruised to reelection.

NY-14: Here’s NBC’s Alex Seitz-Wald on Joe Crowley’s loss: “In a shocking upset, U.S. Rep. Joseph Crowley has been defeated by a 28-year-old Bernie Sanders supporter in a Democratic congressional primary in New York. Crowley, the Queens Democratic party boss who has spent two decades in Congress, was thought to have an inside track to become the next House speaker if Democrats win the majority. He was defeated Tuesday by Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a member of the Democratic Socialists of America who has never held elected office.”

The New York Times editorial board: “[V]oters delivered a message to Democrats and Republicans across the country, and perhaps in Albany: The liberal base is fired up, showing up at the polls, and may be ignored only at great political risk.”

The Washington Post looks at the huge power void in Democratic House leadership that’s been left by Crowley’s ouster.

SC-GOV: Henry McMaster won the GOP runoff, in a show of strength for Trump’s endorsement power.

UT-SEN: Mitt Romney, as expected, “hardly broke a sweat” to win the GOP primary, writes the Salt Lake Tribune.

And elsewhere around the country…

Here’s our wrap of our NBC/Marist polls of Arizona, Florida and Ohio.

From one of us(!): “Voters in three key Senate battleground states prefer the next Congress to be a check on President Donald Trump rather than a booster for his policy priorities, and only about a third say Trump deserves to be re-elected, according to new polls of Arizona, Florida and Ohio conducted by NBC News and Marist College.”

FL-SEN: Dueling polls in Florida might be confusing — but it’s fair to say that this is just a neck-and-neck race, full stop.

FL-GOV: Shaq endorsed Philip Levine.

MS-SEN: Brett Favre stars in a new pro-Hyde-Smith ad.

VA-10: A new poll shows Barbara Comstock trailing, one of us(!) writes.

TRUMP AGENDA: One court victory, one court defeat (for now)

The Washington Post notes that the Supreme Court ruling on the travel ban could embolden Trump on immigration.

The New York Times notes just how influential Republicans’ blockage of Obama’s ill-fated Supreme Court nominee has proven to be.

A federal judge is ordering the U.S. to reunite families within 30 days.

Here’s how Jeff Sessions is describing people who live in “gated communities” but object to the administration’s border policies.

POLITICO offers an in-depth look into Stephen Miller’s role crafting immigration policy.