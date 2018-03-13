First Read’s Morning Clips: Election Day in PA-18

MIDTERM MADNESS: It’s Election Day in PA-18

CA-SEN: Bernie Sanders isn’t endorsing Dianne Feinstein’s reelection bid.

IA: Iowa’s Senate leader was forced to resign Monday after video and photo emerged of him kissing a statehouse lobbyist.

IL-GOV: In next week’s gubernatorial election, the Downstate may be key for both sides.

MI-GOV: The Democratic members of Congress from Michigan have announced endorsements for Gretchen Whitmer.

MN-GOV: Tim Pawlenty is now fundraising for a gubernatorial bid, writes MPR.

And on the Democratic side, Rick Nolan endorsed Tim Walz.

MO-GOV: Eric Greitens probably won’t campaign for Josh Hawley.

PA-18: NBC’s Jonathan Allen and Alex Seitz-Wald lay out how labor might be the deciding factor in today’s special election.

And from Vaughn Hillyard: Rick Saccone said Monday night that his political opponents “hate” Trump, the country and God.

And here’s the final poll numbers from Monmouth University, which gives Lamb the edge.

And POLITICO notes that Republicans aren’t talking about tax cuts very much anymore in Pennsylvania.

TN: Democrats are hoping for another legislative special election flip in Tennessee tonight.

WI-GOV: There’s still no clear frontrunner in the race for the Democratic gubernatorial election.

TRUMP AGENDA: California Dreamin’

Trump is heading to California to inspect prototypes for his promised border wall.

Mike Memoli sums up what the House Intelligence Committee’s Republican majority is saying as it wraps up its yearlong Russia investigation: “House Republicans investigating foreign interference in the 2016 election say they have found no evidence that Russians colluded with any members of the Trump campaign and dispute a key finding from the intelligence community that Russia had developed a preference for the Republican nominee during the election.”

And/but, there’s this, in the Washington Post: “In the spring of 2016, longtime political operative Roger Stone had a phone conversation that would later seem prophetic, according to the person on the other end of the line. Stone, an informal adviser to then-candidate Donald Trump, said he had learned from WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange that his organization had obtained emails that would torment senior Democrats such as John Podesta, then campaign chairman for Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton.”

The AP reports on Trump’s move to block a huge tech merger.

And Hillary Clinton suggested this of Trump’s message to voters: “You know, you didn't like black people getting rights; you don't like women, you know, getting jobs; you don't want to, you know, see that Indian American succeeding more than you are — you know, whatever your problem is, I'm gonna solve it.”