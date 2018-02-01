First Read's Morning Clips: Feinstein drops opposition to legal pot

Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

MIDTERM MADNESS: DiFi backs pot legalization

CA-SEN: Dianne Feinstein is dropping her opposition to legal pot.

CO-GOV: Cary Kennedy and Jared Polis have picked up some prime endorsements.

GA-GOV: Republican candidate Brian Kemp isn't apologizing for an ad that pictures him pointing a gun at a teenaged boy.

MI-GOV: The Michigan gubernatorial race is being roiled by questions over two Democrats' eligibility to run.

MT-SEN: Could Trump's threats actually help Jon Tester?

The NRSC has a new ad seizing on Trump’s threats: “Jon Tester’s got to go.”

OH-GOV: Mike Huckabee has endorsed Mary Taylor, NBC's Shaquille Brewster reports.

Dennis Kucinich is releasing more details about the money he made from consulting work.

VA-10: Dem candidate Dan Helmer has a video showing how easy it is to buy an assault rifle.

WV-SEN: Don Blankenship is defending that "Cocaine Mitch" ad.

And the Washington Post does a deep dive into what Blankenship's up to — and why it's probably dumb politics.

The AP sums up last night's debate.

TRUMP AGENDA: Subpoena possibility

Robert Mueller raised the possibility of a subpoena in a meeting with Trump's legal team, the Washington Post reports.

Answering Mueller's questions could be a minefield for Trump, writes the New York Times.

"Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein said Tuesday that the Justice Department "is not going to be extorted" as some House Republicans raise the prospect of seeking his impeachment," writes Pete Williams.

Trump's personal doctor says his office was "raided" for Trump's medical records.

A lobbyist helped arrange Scott Pruitt's controversial $100,000 trip to Morocco, according to the Washington Post.

Seven states are suing Trump to end DACA.

The New York Times notes how often Trump tells us "we'll see."

A new NBC News | SurveyMonkey poll finds that most Republicans who think Trump struggles with telling the truth still approve of his job performance.

Americans don't think that Trump is succeeding in "draining the swamp," a new Monmouth poll finds.

And support for same-sex marriage is now the majority position in 44 states, PRRI reports.