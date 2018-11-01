First Read's Morning Clips: Female gov candidates highlight experience

Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

MIDTERM MADNESS: It’s Year of the Woman — times 10

The New York Times: “From Tuesday through September, female candidates for governor will be on the ballot in Democratic primaries across 17 states, including pivotal battlegrounds such as Florida, Wisconsin and Colorado — part of the record number of women running for governor this year. In interviews, several said they are facing entrenched resistance to female power at the executive level, and male opponents with deeper campaign coffers and, in some cases, far less political experience.”

The Senate Majority Pac will reserve $80 million in TV advertising in Arizona, Florida, Indiana, Missouri, Montana, Nevada, North Dakota, Tennessee and West Virginia. (Note: Texas isn’t included here.)

The ACLU will hold its membership conference in D.C. June 10-12, with guests including Elizabeth Warren, John Lewis and Kerry Washington.

2020: Should Democrats find a Trump of their own? The Washington Post looks at the appeal – and the challenges of a non-politician candidate.

GA-GOV: The Atlanta Journal-Constitution: “Lt. Gov. Casey Cagle told a former rival in a secretly recorded conversation that he engineered the passage of a bill he described as bad ‘a thousand different ways’ because it would deprive another opponent in the race for governor of millions of dollars in support. Cagle told Clay Tippins in the recording that he circumvented the state Senate’s top education leader and swallowed his own misgivings over the bill, which raised the cap on tax credits for private school scholarships to $100 million, purely to prevent Hunter Hill from receiving financial help from a super PAC.”

ME-GOV: How will Maine’s ranked-choice voting work?

MI-8: Heidi Przybyla looks at Elissa Slotkin’s efforts to make a splash in her Michigan House race.

ND-SEN: The AP looks at how Heidi Heitkamp is running in Trump country.

NV-GOV: In a robocall, Hillary Clinton is backing Chris Giunchigliani.

SC-GOV: Both Henry McMaster and James Smith need to avoid a runoff, experts say. So can they do it?

VA-SEN: The Richmond Times-Dispatch previews Corey Stewart’s Tuesday primary.

UT-SEN: Things are getting a bit complicated for Mitt Romney as he tries to navigate a run in the Trump era.

TRUMP AGENDA: Singapore summit

From one of us(!): “As President Donald Trump prepares for a high-stakes summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Tuesday, Americans are uncertain what to expect from the president’s attempts to make a deal, and less than a third of voters believe the ultimate outcome will be a positive one for the United States.”

NBC’s Alexander Smith lays out the best and worst-case scenarios for the Trump meeting with Kim.

Trump’s escalating tensions with Canada leave him isolated in advance of the big North Korea talks, writes the New York Times.

Politics used to stop at the water’s edge when presidents were traveling on foreign soil. In the Trump era, writes Jonathan Allen, that rule is out the window.

Trump has never faced an adversary like Kim Jong Un, the New York Times writes.

NBC’s Ken Dilanian reports that the U.S. won’t bring up human rights issues at the summit.