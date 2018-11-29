Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

TRUMP AGENDA: G-20, here we come

Trump and Chinese leader Xi are getting ready to meet on trade at the G20.

The Kremlin says that Trump will meet one-on-one with Putin.

The Washington Post reports that Mueller is looking into late-night calls from Trump to Roger Stone.

Trump’s legal team has a joint defense agreement with Jerome Corsi, an ally of Stone.

And Trump says that a pardon for Paul Manafort is “not off the table.”

Trump fumed about Rod Rosenstein: “He never should have picked a special counsel.”

Former Auto Task Force head Steven Rattner says that Trump is wrong about the GM bailout.

The search is still on for a new U.N. ambassador, and Trump is said to be looking at former Michigan Republican Senate candidate John James.

Stormy Daniels says Michael Avenatti sued Trump for defamation against her wishes.

CONGRESS: Dems nominate Pelosi for speaker

Nancy Pelosi wasted no time shutting down critics in yesterday’s leadership meetings, and she refused to set a timetable for her departure.

The Senate has advanced a bill to end U.S. involvement in Yemen after what lawmakers called an “inadequate” briefing from administration officials.

Senate Republicans have blocked a bill that would protect Robert Mueller and his investigation.

Controversial judicial nominee Thomas Farr saw his nomination advance after Sen. Tim Scott cast the deciding vote to move it forward.

The VA has told lawmakers it won’t repay recipients of GI Bill benefits who were underpaid.

The reason for Democrats’ leadership tussle: Generational differences.

2020: Can Bernie recreate the 2016 magic?

2020: John Kerry says he’s not ruling out a 2020 bid.

Bernie Sanders-backing Our Revolution lost nearly a quarter-million dollars in an email scam in 2016, writes POLITICO.

