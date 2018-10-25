First Read's Morning Clips: : The Gillum-DeSantis debate got personal — fast

Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

MIDTERM MADNESS: The Gillum-DeSantis debate got personal — fast

The New York Times takes a look at whites’ unease in some politically-charged parts of the country.

Some local campaigns are focused on ending mass incarceration.

POLITICO looks at GOP fears that they could lose the House over Obamacare attacks.

AK-GOV: The Alaska governor race has suddenly become very unpredictable.

CA-SEN: Dianne Feinstein is still way ahead.

FL-GOV: The Gillum-DeSantis debate last night got personal fast.

Here’s Ron DeSantis’ health care plan.

GA-GOV: Here’s our latest NBC/Marist poll showing a virtual tie between Stacey Abrams and Brian Kemp.

And a judge has ordered Georgia officials to stop rejecting absentee ballots without letter voters fix them first.

IA-SEN: Chuck Grassley is worried that if Kim Reynolds loses, a Democrat would likely replace him in the Senate if his health fails.

IN-SEN: Is Mike Braun getting the upper hand back?

KS-GOV: The momentum might be with Democrats in the close governor race.

MS-SEN: The New York Times checks in with the Mississippi Senate contest.

NJ-SEN: Trump was a big part of the Hugin-Menendez debate.

NJ-11: GOP candidate Jay Webber received a threatening letter that mentioned his children.

SD-GOV: It’s looking like a barnburner in South Dakota(!)

TN-SEN: Tennessee voters are deciding whether they want a moderate or a dyed-in-the-wool conservative.

TRUMP AGENDA: When spies listen in…

Trump refrained from mentioning political opponents like Hillary Clinton at his rally yesterday in Wisconsin.

But the bipartisan spirit didn’t really last long.

Another suspicious package was found at Robert De Niro’s office in New York City.

Chinese and Russian spies are listening to Trump’s personal phone calls, according to the New York Times.

Trump’s administration is struggling with how to stop the migrant caravan.

Our investigative team reports that Mueller has evidence suggesting that an associate of Roger Stone knew Clinton emails would be leaked.

Democrats are doubling down on passing the Equality Act if they win control of Congress.

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg says Congress is to blame to politically supercharged judicial nominations.