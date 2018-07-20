First Read's Morning Clips: GOP ads seize on 'Abolish ICE'

Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

MIDTERM MADNESS: GOP advertising seizes on ‘Abolish Ice’

NBC's Ben Kamisar notes that Republicans are putting money behind the ICE issue by bringing it up in their campaign ads.

A Microsoft executive says that three 2018 campaigns have been targeted by hackers, per NBC's Mike Memoli.

McConnell-linked One Nation plans to spend $16 million in August, per USA Today.

CO-GOV: Walker Stapleton is breaking with Trump on trade.

FL-SEN: Rick Scott has already put $14 million of his own money into his Senate campaign.

MN-2: NBC's Lauren Egan reports on Jason Lewis's new woes as his past comments about women have resurfaced.

MT-AL: The Democrat running for Montana's at-large House seat has devoted an entire campaign ad to breaking with Nancy Pelosi, NBC's Alex Seitz-Wald reports.

OH-12: The DCCC is wading into the special election with a new ad for Danny O'Connor.

VA-SEN: A staffer for Corey Stewart was involved in a group chat with planners of the next alt-right white supremacy rally, the Daily Beast reports.

Stewart is claiming that a New York Times reporter broke into the apartment of one of his aides.

TX-23: Will Hurd, a former CIA officer, isn't mincing words in a new New York Times op-ed: "Trump Is Being Manipulated by Putin. What Should We Do?"

TRUMP AGENDA: To Russia, with love

The White House says talks are underway for another Putin-Trump meeting in Washington.

Ken Dilanian sums up Dan Coats' interview with Andrea Mitchell in Aspen yesterday.

The Washington Post writes that Trump's advisers are in an uproar about Coats' behavior.

And the New York Times reports on the focus on the interpreter who was present for Trump and Putin's one-on-one meeting.

Bill Shine was questioned by federal prosecutors over the Fox News sexual harassment charges, writes the New York Times.

The Wall Street Journal reports on Trump's unusual comments criticizing the Fed.

Mitch McConnell is playing hardball with the timing of Brett Kavanaugh's confirmation vote, POLITICO reports.

Paul Ryan's journey to retirement has turned into a slog, writes the Washington Post.

A judicial nominee has been pulled after objections about his past racially-charged writings.