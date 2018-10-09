First Read's Morning Clips: GOP casts Dems as 'angry mob'

Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

MIDTERM MADNESS: GOP tries to cast Democrats as “angry mob”

Republicans are recasting Democratic protests as an "angry mob," writes the Washington Post.

There are a record number of LGBTQ candidates on the ballot this cycle, NBC notes.

The Wall Street Journal notes — as we have before — that health care is crowding out other issues in Democratic campaign ads.

POLITICO looks at some of the most deceptive ads out there against newcomer Democratic candidates.

Some vulnerable Republicans are toning down the rhetoric on immigration in campaign ads, Ben Kamisar notes.

2020: Bernie Sanders is hitting the road, NBC's Mike Memoli writes.

AR-2: Democrats are playing in deep red Arkansas, POLITICO writes.

AZ-SEN: EMILY's List is heading into Arizona with a seven-figure Spanish language ad.

CA-GOV: Here are some key takeaways from the first and only California gubernatorial debate.

FL: Campaigns are trying to tread lightly amid a hurricane threat.

OH-SEN: Sherrod Brown is highlighting his rescue dog in a new ad, writes NBC's Shaquille Brewster.

WI-SEN: Things got pretty testy at the first Baldwin-Vukmir debate.

WV-SEN: Joe Manchin voted for Kavanaugh, but Mitch McConnell says his party will still go hard to campaign against him.

TRUMP AGENDA: Confirmation doesn’t equal innocence

Trump said (falsely) that Brett Kavanaugh has been "proven innocent."

Kavanaugh's judicial opinions have been "restrained" so far. Will that continue?

Mitch McConnell is signaling that he'd have no reservations about filling a Supreme Court vacancy in 2020.

ICYMI: Rod Rosenstein rode on Air Force One with Trump yesterday.

Trump's not talking about dire new warnings about climate change.

The New York Times writes that Rick Gates "requested proposals in 2016 from an Israeli company to create fake online identities, to use social media manipulation and to gather intelligence to help defeat Republican primary race opponents and Hillary Clinton, according to interviews and copies of the proposals."