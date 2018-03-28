First Read's Morning Clips: GOP pointing fingers at Trump ahead of midterms

Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings. SUBSCRIBE

MIDTERM MADNESS: GOP begins pointing fingers at Trump ahead of midterms

From the Washington Post: Suburban voters angry with President Trump threaten the GOP’s majority in Congress.

And from the New York Times: “While Republicans have been bracing for months for a punishing election in November, they are increasingly alarmed that their losses may be even worse than feared because the midterm campaign appears destined to turn more on the behavior of the man in the White House than any other in decades.”

Politico: “Four major GOP candidates in top battleground races actually voted in the 2008 Democratic presidential primary, and their party allegiance is already a hot-button topic in the contests.”

The Los Angeles Times looks at the link between Congressional retirements and how many seats swing come election day.

2020 watch: South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg looks like he’s moving closer to a 2020 presidential run, Politico reports.

AZ-8: The GOP is spending hundreds of thousands of dollars in a special election in a district Trump won by 20 points, Politico writes.

FL-GOV: Florida Gov. Rick Scott, rumored to be preparing for a Senate run, appears ready to announce his political future on April 9.

MO-GOV: Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens on Monday was denied a bid for a trial by judge, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports. He is accused of transmitting compromising images of his romantic partner taken before he became governor.

MT-SEN: One of Democratic Sen. Jon Tester’s Republican opponents is out with a new ad knocking the incumbent for being a trumpet playing Trump critic.

Tester responded with a video of him playing trumpet.

TRUMP’S AGENDA: Administration faces swift backlash over census question

For the first time since 1950, the U.S. census will ask respondents if they are U.S. citizens in 2020.

California has already said they will sue.

From the New York Times: "President Trump ordered the expulsion of 60 Russian officials on Monday, joining a coordinated campaign by two dozen countries to retaliate for the poisoning of a former Russian spy in Britain in a Cold War-style escalation that again highlighted the disparity between the president’s words and actions."

The EPA is considering a ban on “secret science,” research that does not provide raw data, in move that could have an impact on regulations of carbon emissions, E&E reports.

White House lawyers are examining whether two loans of more than $500 million to Jared Kushner’s family violated any laws, the Wall Street Journal reports.

Adult actress Stormy Daniels claimed Trump’s lawyer defamed her and violated campaign finance law in a lawsuit amended Monday.

It could take a year or longer to address the case, NBC’s Geoff Bennett and Kristen Welker report.

More lawyers have declined to join Trump’s legal team, the Daily Beast reports.

And Trump is telling aides that he misses Rob Porter, the New York Times writes.