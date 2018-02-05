First Read’s Morning Clips: The GOP’s anti-Pelosi playbook

MIDTERM MADNESS: GOP opens its anti-Pelosi playbook

Yes, Republicans will run against Nancy Pelosi again this cycle, Jonathan Allen writes.

ICYMI: Paul Ryan deleted a tweet that highlighted a woman’s $1.50 paycheck increase due to the new tax law.

CA: The Washington Post reports on how the political debate is being pushed to the left on the Democratic side.

If it’s a year of the woman, activists in California aren’t giving much of an assist to first time female candidates, POLITICO notes.

IL-3: And there’s this: “Arthur Jones — an outspoken Holocaust denier, activist anti-Semite and white supremacist — is poised to become the Republican nominee for an Illinois congressional seat representing parts of Chicago and nearby suburbs.”

IL-GOV: Making a stir in Illinois: A “repulsive” anti-Bruce Rauner ad by primary challenger Jeanne Ives that includes an actor portraying a transgender woman.

Ives also retweeted and then deleted a message from an anti-Semitic and white supremacist account.

MO: Democrats are hoping to make some headway in the state House with special elections on Tuesday.

NJ-SEN: What exactly happened in the Menendez case? The New York Times looks at how the case against him fell apart.

PA-18: Joe Kennedy III quietly campaigned for Conor Lamb.

TX-GOV: The Dallas News and the Houston Chronicle are endorsing Andrew White over Lupe Valdez.

WV-SEN: NBC’s Kailani Koenig does a deep dive into Joe Manchin’s fight to keep his job in West Virginia.

TRUMP AGENDA: Republicans distance themselves from the Nunes memo

Reince Priebus told one of us(!) that he does not believe Trump ever tried to fire Mueller.

Democrats are pushing this week to release their own memo about the FBI.

And some Republicans are distancing themselves from Trump on the memo as the debate over the FBI’s role rages on.

John McCain and Chris Coons have unveiled a bipartisan bill to give permanent legal status to Dreamers and bolster border security without full funding for a wall.

Some lawmakers are floating a year-long patch for Dreamers.

Benjy Sarlin writes on how Richard Trumka is navigating this year’s immigration debate.