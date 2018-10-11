First Read's Morning Clips: The GOP's triage continues

Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

MIDTERM MADNESS: The GOP’s triage continues

The GOP triage is continuing, with the NRCC pulling out of one race that looks good for them (Hurd) and one that doesn’t (AZ-2).

NBC’s Hannah Coulter writes on the House races that have seen the most spending since Labor Day.

Health care and the rule of law are looming large with the election less than a month away, writes the Washington Post.

2020: Joe Biden says Democrats will win 40 House seats.

Kamala Harris is set to make her first trip to South Carolina.

AZ-SEN: An anti-Sinema mailer shows Phoenix under a mushroom cloud.

CA-SEN: Sounds like there will be something like a debate between Dianne Feinstein and Kevin de Leon.

CO-GOV: Jared Polis has a big lead against Walker Stapleton.

GA-GOV: Critics are charging that Brian Kemp is deliberately purging black voters.

FL-GOV: The Florida governor’s race is still going strong even as a hurricane wreaks havoc.

FL-SEN: Rick Scott and Bill Nelson are both seeing their popularity taking a hit.

CLF is going up in both open Minnesota House seats.

IN-SEN: This is the kind of headline that’s probably good for Donnelly: “Mike Braun rarely voted against party; Joe Donnelly crosses line more often than most”

MI-GOV: The New York Times checks in on how Flint residents are reacting to the governors’ race.

MN: Here’s our NBC/Marist poll on what’s happening in Minnesota’s Senate and governor races — and more.

ND-SEN: POLITICO writes that the GOP is zeroing in on the idea of putting the Heitkamp race away.

NY-27: The New York Times interviews Chris Collins’ opponent, Nate McMurray.

TN-SEN: Phil Bredesen says that the Senate should consider any future nominees to the Supreme Court by Trump.

WI-GOV: A Marquette poll shows a dead head in the governors’ race.

TRUMP AGENDA: What the president’s op-ed on health care got wrong

Benjy Sarlin fact-checks what Trump got wrong in his health care op-ed.

Trump is accusing Hillary Clinton of collusion with Russia — with no evidence and as his party has claimed the mantle of due process.

Trump spoke to Jeff Session’s chief of staff about replacing him.

Democrats are still seeking to discredit Kavanaugh and the GOP even though the confirmation battle is over, writes POLITICO.

As stocks fell, Trump took a swipe at the Fed.

The Washington Post: “The crown prince of Saudi Arabia, Mohammed bin Salman, ordered an operation to lure Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi back to Saudi Arabia from his home in Virginia and then detain him, according to U.S. intelligence intercepts of Saudi officials discussing the plan.”

Melania Trump says “I could say I’m the most bullied person on the world.”