First Read's Morning Clips: GOP triage begins

Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

MIDTERM MADNESS: GOP triage begins in key House races

The House Republican triage is beginning, NBC’s Ben Kamisar notes.

“Voters in the South are more inclined to support a Republican for Congress and have a favorable view of President Donald Trump than the nation as a whole,” per new NBC News|SurveyMonkey online polls.

2020: Cory Booker is heading to Hollywood to raise campaign cash.

CA-49: A California woman who accused Democrat Gil Cisneros of improper sexual conduct has recanted.

FL-27: The New York Times looks at how flipping Ileana Ros-Lehtinen’s district is harder than they thought.

FL-GOV: Barack Obama endorsed Andrew Gillum.

KY-6: Amy McGrath raised a whopping $3.6 million last quarter.

MN-2: Roll Call heads to Minnesota to see how the landscape in a key district has changed.

MS: Democrat Jim Hood is poised to announce a run for governor in 2019.

ND-SEN: The North Dakota Republican Party is attacking Heidi Heitkamp for doing “nothing” to defend law enforcement or protect property rights during the Dakota Access Pipeline protests, NBC’s Ali Vitali reports.

NJ-SEN: How seriously should we take that New Jersey poll showing a tie between Bob Menendez and Bob Hugin?

NV-GOV: Adam Laxalt was arrested as a teenager for assaulting a police officer in Virginia in 1996.

PA-GOV: Alex Trebek got mixed reviews for his debate moderation last night.

TN-SEN: Republicans hope Trump will be the difference in Corker’s old seat.

TX-SEN: Beto O’Rourke is apologizing for his 1991 criticism of a Broadway play that focused on the appearance of the female performers.

VA-10: A new Monmouth poll finds Jennifer Wexton up 50 percent to 44 percent among likely voters.

VA: Mark Warner says he’s changed his mind on an assault weapons ban in a new op-ed in the Washington Post.

TRUMP AGENDA: A future NBA center and Supreme Court nominee walk into a bar…

Kavanaugh was questioned by police after a bar fight in 1985, the New York Times writes.

From NBC’s Heidi Przybyla and Leigh Ann Caldwell: “Text messages suggest Kavanaugh wanted to refute accuser's claim before it became public.”

The Washington Post writes on the “eruption of male resentment” among GOP men.

Mitch McConnell is signaling that a vote on Kavanaugh is imminent.

The Wall Street Journal writes that Trump personally directed the effort to silence Stormy Daniels.

A new Pew poll finds that Trump is lagging his predecessors on empathy and trustworthiness, but he’s holding his own when it comes to being seen as a president who gets things done.

And Trump has dismal ratings among allies abroad, Pew finds in another noteworthy poll.

Trump may be too optimistic when it comes to the new trade deal he’s touting.