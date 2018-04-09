First Read's Morning Clips: GOP uses impeachment threat to motivate Trump's base

Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings. SUBSCRIBE

MIDTERM MADNESS: GOP uses impeachment threat to motivate Trump’s base

Republicans are using the threat of Trump’s impeachment at the hands of a Democratic majority to motivate GOP voters, writes the New York Times.

And the Washington Post reports that Republicans are increasingly worried about losing the House and instead directing resources to saving their majority in the Senate.

FL-SEN: Rick Scott will make his Senate bid official today. He talked with POLITICO about his campaign.

And the New York Times writes that downballot Republicans in Florida are looking to Scott to boost voter mobilization.

MO-SEN: NBC’s Jonathan Allen reports from Missouri on Claire McCaskill’s reelection challenge.

And the St. Louis Post-Dispatch looks at how both candidates are trying to claim the mantle of “one of us.”

MT-SEN: The Republican primary to challenge Jon Tester is getting a little more heated.

OH-GOV: Early voting in the primary starts Tuesday.

TN-SEN: The state Republican party is culling the list of GOP candidates on the ballot.

WI-SEN: The Wisconsin State Journal checks in with the “unprecedented” spending in the Senate race.

TRUMP AGENDA: Chemical attack complicates Trump’s plans to exit Syria

A reported chemical attack in Syria is complicating Trump’s plans to exit the region, writes the New York Times.

Rebecca Shabad outlines what’s left on the pre-midterms congressional agenda.

POLITICO writes that Kevin McCarthy and Steve Scalise are working to court Republicans in the House for support in case Paul Ryan retires.

The Washington Post writes that many of the farmers who voted for Trump are getting increasingly anxious about a trade war.

Trump’s top national security spokesman is leaving the White House.

The Wall Street Journal previews Mark Zuckerberg’s testimony on Capitol Hill.

From yesterday’s Data Download on Meet the Press: How the ‘Roseanne’ reboot shows the latest divides in America.