Subscribe to Breaking News emails

You have successfully subscribed to the Breaking News email.

Subscribe today to be the first to to know about breaking news and special reports.

First Read's Morning Clips: The GOP wants to run against Clinton — again

Hillary Clinton looks on during a campaign rally in Tempe, Arizona, on Nov. 2, 2016.Jewel Samad / AFP - Getty Images file

Breaking News Emails

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

MIDTERM MADNESS: GOP wants to run against Hillary Clinton — again

The AP notes how Hillary Clinton is the star of the Republican Party’s 2018 strategy.

The New York Times noted over the weekend how national Democrats are picking sides in crowded primaries.

2020: Alex Seitz-Wald reports on how Democrats with an eye on the White House are racking up favors with midterm candidates.

CA-GOV: The Los Angeles Times notes that California’s gubernatorial candidates aren’t talking much about taxes.

MO-GOV: Impeachment lawyers are few and far between, the New York Times notes — but the next test might be in Missouri.

POLITICO reports on how the Greitens mess is damaging the GOP — and helping Claire McCaskill at a critical time.

NY-GOV: The New York Times delves into the ugly de Blasio v. Cuomo feud.

OH-GOV: The Columbus Dispatch looks at how gubernatorial candidates are laying out their plans for education.

TN-SEN: Reuters reports on Bob Corker’s continuing tepid support for Marsha Blackburn.

UT-SEN: So, what exactly happened over the weekend with Mitt Romney and the Utah primary election? The Salt Lake Tribune has all the latest.

WI-1: Republican Brian Steil will run for Paul Ryan’s seat.

WI-GOV: The Washington Post reports on the effects of Wisconsin’s welfare reforms.

TRUMP AGENDA: A critical week for Mike Pompeo

John Bolton chaired a nonprofit that has promoted misleading and false anti-Muslim news, NBC News reports.

Jane Timm reports from Pierson, Florida, on how some rural counties are a part of sanctuary movement.

Our Hill team reports on the critical week that Mike Pompeo is facing.

Things are getting even worse for Scott Pruitt.

The Washington Post previews this week’s travel ban case before the Supreme Court.

The New York Times: “A cooperating witness in the special counsel investigation worked for more than a year to turn a top Trump fund-raiser into an instrument of influence at the White House for the rulers of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, according to interviews and previously undisclosed documents.”

Barack Obama will speak about tolerance in South Africa.

Breaking News Emails

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Breaking News Emails

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.
MORE FROM news

Have feedback?

How likely are you to recommend nbcnews.com to a friend or colleague?

0 = Very unlikely
10 = Very likely
Please select answer

Is your feedback about:

Please select answer

Leave your email if you’d like us to respond. (Optional)

Please enter a valid email address

Thank you!

Your feedback has been sent out. Please enjoy more of our content.

We appreciate your help making nbcnews.com a better place.