First Read's Morning Clips: The GOP wants to run against Clinton — again

MIDTERM MADNESS: GOP wants to run against Hillary Clinton — again

The AP notes how Hillary Clinton is the star of the Republican Party’s 2018 strategy.

The New York Times noted over the weekend how national Democrats are picking sides in crowded primaries.

2020: Alex Seitz-Wald reports on how Democrats with an eye on the White House are racking up favors with midterm candidates.

CA-GOV: The Los Angeles Times notes that California’s gubernatorial candidates aren’t talking much about taxes.

MO-GOV: Impeachment lawyers are few and far between, the New York Times notes — but the next test might be in Missouri.

POLITICO reports on how the Greitens mess is damaging the GOP — and helping Claire McCaskill at a critical time.

NY-GOV: The New York Times delves into the ugly de Blasio v. Cuomo feud.

OH-GOV: The Columbus Dispatch looks at how gubernatorial candidates are laying out their plans for education.

TN-SEN: Reuters reports on Bob Corker’s continuing tepid support for Marsha Blackburn.

UT-SEN: So, what exactly happened over the weekend with Mitt Romney and the Utah primary election? The Salt Lake Tribune has all the latest.

WI-1: Republican Brian Steil will run for Paul Ryan’s seat.

WI-GOV: The Washington Post reports on the effects of Wisconsin’s welfare reforms.

TRUMP AGENDA: A critical week for Mike Pompeo

John Bolton chaired a nonprofit that has promoted misleading and false anti-Muslim news, NBC News reports.

Jane Timm reports from Pierson, Florida, on how some rural counties are a part of sanctuary movement.

Our Hill team reports on the critical week that Mike Pompeo is facing.

Things are getting even worse for Scott Pruitt.

The Washington Post previews this week’s travel ban case before the Supreme Court.

The New York Times: “A cooperating witness in the special counsel investigation worked for more than a year to turn a top Trump fund-raiser into an instrument of influence at the White House for the rulers of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, according to interviews and previously undisclosed documents.”

Barack Obama will speak about tolerance in South Africa.