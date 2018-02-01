First Read's Morning Clips: GOP worries about the Koch shift from Trump

Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

MIDTERM MADNESS: GOP worries about the Koch shift from Trump

Leigh Ann Caldwell writes that Republicans are worried by the shift of the Koch network away from Trump.

The Washington Post writes on the growing concern that the United States isn’t ready to prevent Russian interference in the midterms.

Here’s the first round of candidates endorsed by Barack Obama.

CA-GOV: Gavin Newsom has been far outpacing John Cox in fundraising.

FL-GOV: ICYMI: Bernie Sanders endorsed Andrew Gillum.

MA-7: Mike Capuano is still leading in the closely-watched primary against Ayanna Pressley.

MI-GOV: Bernie Sanders will stump for Abdul El-Sayed.

OH-12: The latest Monmouth poll shows the race between Balderson and O’Connor in a dead heat days before Trump goes to the district to campaign.

And POLITICO notes that the race may end up being a referendum on Trump v. Pelosi.

TN-SEN: NBC’s Lauren Egan writes about how Marsha Blackburn is set to make history in Tennessee.

TX-SEN: New polling could be good news for Beto O’Rourke.

TRUMP AGENDA: Manafort trial enters Day 3

Follow along with the Manafort trial with NBC here.

The prosecution in Mueller’s case has been highlighting his lavish spending.

Robert Mueller is indicating that he’s willing to cut down the number of questions he’d ask Trump in an interview. And the New York Times reports that Trump is still pushing for an interview against his lawyers’ advice.

A new lawsuit charges that Trump’s undermining of the ACA is unconstitutional, writes NBC’s Heidi Przybyla.

TSA is looking at a plan that would cut security checkpoints at small airports, according to the Washington Post.

Garrett Haake and Kailani Koenig report from Ohio on how a Whirlpool plant is handling Trump tariffs.

The Wall Street Journal has the latest on Trump’s new threat to more than double proposed tariffs with China.

On a potential shutdown, Trump’s team is weighing this choice, per the Washington Post: “Juice the president’s base or placate Republicans who fear the electoral fallout.”