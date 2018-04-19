First Read's Morning Clips: Greitens digs in

Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings. SUBSCRIBE

MIDTERM MADNESS: Greitens digs in, says he won’t resign

The NRSC is reupping digital ads touting the tax bill.

AZ-SEN: The Arizona Senate is working on an emergency clause to amend how members of Congress are replaced if they die or resign — an effort to make sure that John McCain’s seat isn’t on the November ballot if he leaves office. Democrats are fighting the change.

FL-SEN: Democrats are going after Rick Scott’s campaign overlap with a super PAC.

IN-SEN: The Trump campaign has told Todd Rokita to remove yard signs that they say give the false impression that the president endorsed him.

MO-GOV: Eric Greitens is digging in, saying flatly that he won’t resign, even as more top GOP lawmakers call for him to step down.

MT-SEN: POLITICO looks at Jon Tester’s campaign in deep-red Montana.

OH-GOV: Dennis Kucinich was paid $20,000 to speak to a pro-Syrian group in 2017.

PA-15: What’s going on with Charlie Dent’s seat? One of us(!) reports.

TN-SEN: The New York Times does a deep dive on Democrats’ hopes for Phil Bredesen.

WV-SEN: Don Blankenship is really giving DC Republicans a headache, POLITICO writes.

TRUMP AGENDA: Secret meeting is no longer so secret

CIA Director Mike Pompeo secretly met with Kim Jong Un in North Korea.

More, from the Washington Post, which broke the story. “The extraordinary meeting between one of Trump’s most trusted emissaries and the authoritarian head of a rogue state was part of an effort to lay the groundwork for direct talks between Trump and Kim about North Korea’s nuclear weapons program… His meeting with Kim marks the highest-level contact between the two countries since 2000, when then-Secretary of State Madeleine Albright met with Kim Jong Il, the current leader’s late father, to discuss strategic issues.”

And/but: The mounting opposition to Pompeo as Secretary of State is getting dicey in the Senate.

Here’s the latest from the AP on Larry Kudlow v. Nikki Haley

Mitch McConnell says he won’t bring a bill to protect Robert Mueller to the Senate floor.

Tom Winter reports that Michael Cohen’s lawyers are floating names to fill the Special Master role.

The Washington Post looks at Sean Hannity’s rising role in the White House.

Leigh Ann Caldwell reports that Koch-linked groups are urging Congress to pass DACA relief.

And ICYMI: The Trump campaign has been paying a law firm that represents Keith Schiller.

Barbara Bush has died at the age of 92.