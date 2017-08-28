First Read’s Morning Clips: Harvey Poses ‘Immediate Test’

TRUMP AGENDA: Harvey poses “immediate test” for Trump, Congress

Keep up with all the latest on the devastating storm in Texas, via NBCNews.com.

The Washington Post: “The catastrophic floods brought by Hurricane Harvey to southeastern Texas will pose an immediate test for the White House and Congress, pressing policymakers to approve billions of dollars in recovery funds even though they haven’t agreed on much else this year.”

The Los Angeles Times reports on Sunday’s protests — including some eruptions of violence — in Berkeley.

The New York Times, on the Arpaio pardon: “President Trump spent 18 months as the ultimate law-and-order candidate, promising to rescue an American way of life he said was threatened by terrorists, illegal immigrants and inner-city criminals. But during seven months as president, many critics and legal scholars say, Mr. Trump has shown a flexible view on the issue, one that favors the police and his own allies over strict application of the rule of law.”

The Wall Street Journal: “As President Donald Trump drew criticism from several top Republicans for his pardon of former Sheriff Joseph Arpaio, the Arizona lawman said Republican lawmakers should rally behind a president who he said would be counted among the greatest in history.”

The AP: “The Trump administration is preparing to restore the flow of surplus military equipment to local law enforcement agencies under a program that had been sharply curtailed amid an outcry over police use of armored vehicles and other war-fighting gear to confront protesters.”

Rex Tillerson says the president “speaks for himself” when it comes to American values.

Bloomberg: “President Donald Trump is planning to kick off one of the most important sales pitches of his presidency this week -- getting Americans fired up about rewriting the U.S. tax code. But there’s no plan to sell.”

“Trump Forges Ahead on Costly Nuclear Overhaul,” writes the New York Times.

“While Donald Trump was running for president in late 2015 and early 2016, his company was pursuing a plan to develop a massive Trump Tower in Moscow, according to several people familiar with the proposal and new records reviewed by Trump Organization lawyers,” writes the Washington Post. “As part of the discussions, a Russian-born real estate developer urged Trump to come to Moscow to tout the proposal and suggested that he could get President Vladimir Putin to say “great things” about Trump, according to several people who have been briefed on his correspondence.”

OFF TO THE RACES: Who’s running for president in 2020? Answer: Almost everybody

Alex Seitz-Wald sums up the very long list of potential presidential candidates in 2020.

“Ohio's Republican Governor John Kasich on Sunday tried to shut down reports that he is considering an independent presidential bid in 2020 with Colorado’s Democratic Governor John Hickenlooper,” writes NBC’s Kailani Koenig.

AZ-SEN: The Arizona Republic writes that the GOP’s chances of holding on to Jeff Flake’s seat are eroding.

FL-GOV: Florida’s leading Democratic gubernatorial candidates will speak at a forum today.

ME-GOV: Paul LePage says Susan Collins should run for governor as an independent.

MO-SEN: The Washington Post reports on Claire McCaskill’s efforts to be a moderate — at a time that feels anything but.

And the Kansas City Star looks at Trump’s swipe at McCaskill on Twitter over the weekend.

NJ-GOV: The New York Times: “As the race to replace Gov. Chris Christie enters the homestretch, donations from New Jersey residents and companies in the state have poured in to the Democratic Governors Association coffers, totaling more than $1.6 million as of August, an increase of more than $1 million compared with the total amounts in elections for governor in 2009 and 2013. The donations have come largely from a mix of pharmaceutical companies, unions, construction companies, law firms and corporations that would have been barred from obtaining government contracts if they had donated directly to Mr. Murphy or local candidates.”

NV-GOV: The Nevada Independent reports from Adam Laxalt’s Annual Basque Fish Fry.

NV-SEN: Key Republicans in Nevada say they’re backing up Dean Heller even in the face of a primary threat.