First Read's Morning Clips: Hogan has a big lead in Maryland, per a new poll

MIDTERM MADNESS: Hogan holds a big lead in Maryland, per new poll

Democrats are prepared to put race front and center in 2020, writes POLITICO.

Tom Steyer has announced a $10 million get-out-the-vote effort.

CT-5: The New York Times profiles Jahana Hayes, who wants to be the first black Democrat to serve in Congress from Connecticut.

FL: A Florida state legislative candidate is apologizing for faking a college degree.

MD-GOV: A new poll shows Hogan up by double digits over Ben Jealous.

MI: Who is Rashida Tlaib? The New York Times has a profile.

MN: MinnPost has a good briefer on today’s primaries.

Top Democrats aren’t saying much about the Keith Ellison accusations.

OH-12: Here’s the latest in the Ohio special election count. (There could be a recount.)

OH-SEN: Sherrod Brown is touting the “dignity of work” in a new ad.

OH-GOV: How will Mike DeWine deal with the Trump/Kasich rivalry in his run for governor?

WA-8: Kim Schrier edged out Jason Rittereiser to take on Dino Rossi in the fall.

WI-GOV: Wisconsin Dems feel good about their chances of beating Scott Walker, POLITICO notes.

Scott Walker says he opposes a Harley Davidson boycott, breaking with Trump.

WI-SEN: The GOP Senate primary in Wisconsin has been very, very expensive for megadonors.

And NPR notes that tariffs could be a huge deal for Wisconsin’s dairy farmers as they navigate the Senate clash.

WV: The West Virginia House of Delegates has voted to impeach the entire state Supreme Court over a spending controversy.

TRUMP AGENDA: Snubbing McCain

Trump didn’t mention John McCain at a bill signing intended to honor him.

Trump’s use of nondisclosure agreements in government is particularly unusual — and aggressive — writes the Washington Post.

What exactly is the deal with the Situation Room and why did John Kelly dismiss Omarosa there?

The trade feud between Turkey and the U.S. is escalating.

The New York Times takes an in-depth look at how a court shaped by Trump could restrict abortions.

Ben Carson is trying to roll back Obama-era fair housing rules, NBC’s Suzy Khimm writes.