First Read’s Morning Clips: Holder’s war on gerrymandering

MIDTERM MADNESS: Eric Holder’s war on gerrymandering

Benjy Sarlin reports on Eric Holder’s war on gerrymandering (Holder also hinted that he’s open to a presidential run.)

Roll Call takes a look at the complications of running as an active-duty member of the military.

CA-45: Bloomberg profiles a Democratic candidate who’s running against Mimi Walters — and financing his campaign with Bitcoin.

CA-50: From POLITICO: “The criminal investigation into Rep. Duncan Hunter is intensifying as a grand jury in San Diego questions multiple former aides about whether the California Republican improperly diverted political funds for personal use. Federal prosecutors have subpoenaed Hunter’s parents, as well as a female lobbyist with whom many people close to the congressman believe he had a romantic relationship, according to multiple sources with knowledge of the investigation.”

CA-SEN: Dianne Feinstein has a huge lead over Kevin de Leon, a new poll shows.

CA-GOV: But the same poll shows a toss-up on the gubernatorial side, with a very close race developing between former Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa and Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom.

FL-26: Mike Pence’s PAC is supporting lots of House Republicans, but not Carlos Curbelo, POLITICO notes.

FL-SEN: A new poll shows Nelson leading Scott, for now.

IA-GOV: A new poll out this week from the Des Moines Register shows that Kim Reynolds is leading her Democratic challengers, but it could be a close race.

PA-18: Conor Lamb is defending entitlements in his latest ad.

TRUMP AGENDA: Can the budget deal pass the House?

Leigh Ann Caldwell and Jonathan Allen have the latest on the budget deal here.

The Washington Post: “Republicans are completely reversing themselves on the deficit”

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi set a record with her eight-hour speech on Wednesday protesting inaction on DACA.

POLITICO notes that some Trump nominees are facing trouble from within their own party.

From NBC’s investigations team: “The U.S. official in charge of protecting American elections from hacking says the Russians successfully penetrated the voter registration rolls of several U.S. states prior to the 2016 presidential election.”

Why did Rick Gates’ lawyers leave his case? “Irreconcilable differences,” apparently.

Jane Timm sums up the accusations against White House aide Rob Porter, who resigned Wednesday amid allegations of repeated physical and verbal domestic abuse.

Some lawmakers are balking at the cost of the kind of military parade that Trump has requested.