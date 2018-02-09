First Read’s Morning Clips: House map expands for Democrats

MIDTERM MADNESS: House map expands for Democrats

The Cook Political Report shifted 21 races in Democrats’ favor, theoretically making it possible for Dems to take back the House without winning any lean or likely Republican seats.

AL-2: Former Democratic Rep. Bobby Bright will run as a Republican in the primary against Martha Roby.

AL-GOV: Will Roy Moore run for governor?

IA: Trump’s approval rating in Iowa is at 44 percent, a marked improvement since December.

IL-3: How exactly did an actual Nazi end up on the ballot?

NY-11: Former New York Jets player Nick Mangold is considering a run in the GOP primary to replace Rodney Frelinghuysen.

OH-SEN: The Ohio GOP will vote today on a formal endorsement of Jim Renacci — but the outcome isn’t a done deal.

PA: Pennsylvania lawmakers face a deadline today for a new congressional map.

TN-1: Phil Roe will NOT retire. He announced a run for his sixth term Thursday.

TRUMP AGENDA: Second government shutdown in last month ends

Leigh Ann Caldwell, Frank Thorp and Alex Moe sum up last night’s semi-drama on the Hill: “After a temporary lapse in government funding that lasted through the night, the House passed a pricey two-year spending deal early Friday that will also fund the government for an additional six weeks… In the end, a bipartisan cohort of lawmakers supported the $400 billion dollar agreement. Shortly after 1:30 a.m. ET, the Senate voted, 71-28, to approve a two-year spending bill that would reopen the government, and the House passed it at 5:30 a.m. with the support of 240 members. The measure now heads to the president's desk to re-open the government.”

Jonathan Allen looks at what fueled the budget deal: Cold, hard cash.

Mike Pence, to NBC’s Lester Holt, in South Korea: “We're going to continue to put all the pressure to bear economically and diplomatically, while preserving all of our military options to see that that happens.”

Meanwhile, the latest with John Kelly, from the New York Times: “The president has little tolerance for aides who attract negative media attention that spills onto him… Mr. Trump has recently asked advisers what they think of Mick Mulvaney, who currently holds twin posts as director of the White House budget office and the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, as a possible chief of staff, according to two people briefed on the discussions.”

Ali Vitali reports that Kelly emailed White House employees Thursday to assure that the administration takes domestic violence “very seriously.”

How long did the White House know about the allegations against Rob Porter? The New York Times: “[T]wo people close to the White House said that Mr. Kelly and Joe Hagin, the deputy chief of staff for operations, as well as Donald F. McGahn II, the White House counsel, had known of the issues since late fall.”

There are dozens of White House staffers who still don’t have permanent security clearances, by the way, according to the Washington Post.

An economic trend to watch, via the Wall Street Journal: “U.S. manufacturers and food companies are grappling with rising material and ingredient costs on top of pressure from higher wages—a potential double whammy that could force them to raise prices or accept lower profit margins.”