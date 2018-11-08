Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

MIDTERM MADNESS: Here’s how the House fell

The New York Times’ tick-tock on the drama and chaos that consumed Republicans in the 2018 cycle.

Alex Seitz-Wald notes that progressives wanted to prove that Democrats can run on a bold liberal platform and win in statewide contests. That didn't happen.

But Democrats' gains this cycle are more impressive than they appear, the New York Times argues.

The two parties live in two diverging worlds.

2020: Democratic activists are all in on Beto.

AZ-SEN: There are more than 600,000 ballots left to count, with the race remaining too close to call.

The Arizona Republic looks at how long it will take to count the votes.

FL: Are there enough votes to keep Bill Nelson afloat?

GA-GOV: Kemp's lead over Stacey Abrams is narrowing as the Democrat insists she may have the votes to force a runoff campaign.

CA: Republicans could lose up to four more House seats.

CA-25: Steve Knight has conceded.

ME-2: We won't know the outcome in Maine-2 until next week.

MN-5: The Washington Post profiles Ilhan Omar, the first Somali-American to serve in Congress.

NJ-3: Andy Kim is declaring victory as the race remains uncalled.

NM-2: Democrat Xochitl Torres Small has claimed victory amid an unexpected surge of absentee votes.

WA-8: Republican Dino Rossi has conceded, sending another first-time female candidate to the House.

TRUMP AGENDA: Sessions is out, Whitaker is in

With the midterms behind him, Trump is cleaning house, writes NBC's Jonathan Allen.

After Trump's removal of Jeff Sessions, here what's next for the Mueller probe.

The Washington Post profiles Matthew Whitaker, the Trump loyalist who is the new acting DOJ head.

Chuck Schumer says that interference in the Mueller probe would spark a "constitutional crisis."

Another Roger Stone associate is the latest to be pulled into the probe.

Drug reform groups are happy to see Sessions go.

Who else may be next to go after Sessions?

Washington is getting ready for all-out battle as Democrats threaten White House probes.

The White House has pulled press credentials from CNN's Jim Acosta after the president called him a "rude, terrible person."

There's about to be a Democratic brawl in the Senate.

Nancy Pelosi is getting ready to grind it out, but her critics are organizing against her.