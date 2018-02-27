First Read’s Morning Clips: How Republicans could still hold the House

MIDTERM MADNESS: Here’s how Republicans can still hold the House

Charlie Mahtesian writes for POLITICO on how Republicans could hold the House.

AR-1: Candidate Elvis D. Presley has filed to run as a Libertarian candidate against Rick Crawford.

AZ-8: Alex Seitz-Wald previews today’s Arizona special election primary.

CA-12: Nancy Pelosi has two Democratic challengers — and one Green Party candidate opposing her, too. But as the Sacramento Bee points out, she’s the most conservative of the group.

CA-44: Stacey Dash is running in the deepest of blue districts in California.

CA-50: Republicans are lining up to challenge scandal-plagued Duncan Hunter, writes POLITICO.

CA-GOV: Republican Doug Ose is dropping out of the crowded race for governor.

CA-SEN: Far-right radio host Michael Savage is considering a run for Senate in California.

FL-SEN: How is Rick Scott navigating the NRA/guns fight in his state?

GA-GOV: Georgia’s lieutenant governor, who’s running for governor, says “I will kill any tax legislation that benefits @Delta unless the company changes its position and fully reinstates its relationship with @NRA. Corporations cannot attack conservatives and expect us not to fight back.”

MO-SEN: Chris McDaniel WILL challenge Roger Wicker. NBC’s Jonathan Allen lays out how the civil war could play out.

MO-GOV: The Missouri House is launching a probe into Eric Greitens that could lead to his ouster. And the New York Times takes a look at his team’s legal argument.

TRUMP AGENDA: “I really believe I’d run in there even if I didn’t have a weapon”

“President Donald Trump said Monday that he would have charged into a Florida school during the shooting there earlier this month even if he were unarmed,” per NBC News. ‘I really believe I’d run in there even if I didn’t have a weapon,’ Trump told governors meeting at the White House to discuss school safety.”

Trump has had a lot to say about guns in the wake of the Parkland shooting, but he hasn’t fully endorsed any specific proposals.

Here’s the latest on gun legislation — but not an assault weapons ban — moving forward in the Florida Senate.

NBC’s Leigh Ann Caldwell reports on what the Supreme Court’s DACA decision means for Congress.

The Trump Organization says that it has donated foreign profits to the U.S., but it won’t say how much or how it calculated the donation.

The Washington Post has a deep dive into a legal fight over Trump’s hotel in Panama.

And the New York Times takes a look at how politics from the pulpit is splitting evangelicals.