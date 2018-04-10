First Read's Morning Clips: How Scott v. Nelson is shaping up

Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings. SUBSCRIBE

MIDTERM MADNESS: Watching the Puerto Rico vote

Amid anger in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria, Puerto Rico is getting ready to mobilize its voters in the U.S. for the midterms, writes POLITICO.

FL-SEN: The Miami Herald offers a good look at the stakes for Bill Nelson and Rick Scott.

MO-SEN: Claire McCaskill’s fundraising is continuing at a record pace, hitting $3.9 million this quarter.

MS-SEN: ICYMI: Cindy Hyde-Smith has been sworn in.

OH-GOV: The Columbus Dispatch wonders if Trump Democrats in the state have become Republicans for good.

Richard Cordray is up with his first TV ad, NBC’s Shaquille Brewster reports.

OH-SEN: Sherrod Brown broke first-quarter fundraising records in Ohio with a $3.3 million haul.

TN-SEN: Joe Biden will raise money for Phil Bredesen.

WI-1: Roll Call reports that Paul Ryan’s constituents don’t see him quitting.

WV-SEN: Don Blankenship missed the deadline to turn over his financial disclosure.

TRUMP AGENDA: How far does attorney-client privilege go?

NBC’s Danny Cevallos outlines just how far attorney-client privilege can go for Trump and Cohen — and what its limits are.

The Washington Post reports that Cohen is being investigated for possible bank fraud and campaign finance violations.

And the New York Times reports that Mueller is investigating a Ukrainian steel magnate’s $150,000 payment to Trump’s foundation for a brief appearance.

The Wall Street Journal reports that lawyers representing Trump’s business asked Panama’s president to intervene in the dispute over his luxury hotel there.

The Cohen news fell like “a bomb on Trump’s front porch,” writes the Washington Post.

And POLITICO writes about what the aggressive move by the FBI might signal.

Here’s NBC’s preview of Mark Zuckerberg’s big day on the Hill.

You can read Zuckerberg’s prepared testimony here.

Russian oligarchs are losing billions due to new Trump sanctions.

The Washington Post delves into how a trade war could make some American communities into collateral damage.

And Bloomberg outlines how U.S.-China trade talks broke down over high-tech issues.